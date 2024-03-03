Fermex Solutions Launches New Line of Bioreactors for Biopharmaceutical Production

Mohali, Punjab, India, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Fermex Solutions, a leading bioreactor manufacturer, today announced the launch of its new line of bioreactors specifically designed for biopharmaceutical production. The new bioreactors are designed to meet the stringent requirements of the pharmaceutical industry and are capable of producing high-quality biopharmaceuticals and other therapeutic products.

Fermex Solutions’ bioreactors for biopharmaceutical production are equipped with advanced features to ensure precise control over the fermentation process,

Including:

Temperature control

pH control

Dissolved oxygen control

Foam control

Sterilization-in-place (SIP)

Validation documentation

The bioreactors are also designed to be scalable, so customers can easily scale up their production from pilot scale to commercial production.

“We are excited to launch our new line of bioreactors for biopharmaceutical production,” said Mr. Gupta, CEO of Fermex Solutions. “Our bioreactors are designed to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability, and they are backed by our industry-leading warranty.”

Fermex Solutions is a leading manufacturer of bioreactors and fermenters. The company has a team of experienced engineers and scientists who are dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services.

For more information about Fermex Solutions and its products, please visit the company’s website at www.fermex.in.

Contact:

Fermex Solutions

+91 81818-18529

info@fermex.in

