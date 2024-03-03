Fermex Solutions Launches New Line of Bioreactors for Biopharmaceutical Production

Posted on 2024-03-03 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Mohali, Punjab, India, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Fermex Solutions, a leading bioreactor manufacturer, today announced the launch of its new line of bioreactors specifically designed for biopharmaceutical production. The new bioreactors are designed to meet the stringent requirements of the pharmaceutical industry and are capable of producing high-quality biopharmaceuticals and other therapeutic products.

Fermex Solutions’ bioreactors for biopharmaceutical production are equipped with advanced features to ensure precise control over the fermentation process, 

 

Including:

  • Temperature control
  • pH control
  • Dissolved oxygen control
  • Foam control
  • Sterilization-in-place (SIP)
  • Validation documentation

 

The bioreactors are also designed to be scalable, so customers can easily scale up their production from pilot scale to commercial production.

 

“We are excited to launch our new line of bioreactors for biopharmaceutical production,” said Mr. Gupta, CEO of Fermex Solutions. “Our bioreactors are designed to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability, and they are backed by our industry-leading warranty.”

 

Fermex Solutions is a leading manufacturer of bioreactors and fermenters. The company has a team of experienced engineers and scientists who are dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services.

 

For more information about Fermex Solutions and its products, please visit the company’s website at www.fermex.in.

 

Contact:

Fermex Solutions
+91 81818-18529
info@fermex.in

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution