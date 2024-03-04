Palm Valley Dental & Orthodontics Promotes Oral Health With Comprehensive Routine Dental Care Services

Edinburg, TX, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Palm Valley Dental & Orthodontics is setting the highest standard for oral well-being with routine care. The community can now witness how regular assessments from a neighborhood dentist in Edinburg, TX, can safeguard their dental health.

The team here comprises- Dr. Catherine Treviño, Dr. Tyler Torres, Dr. Aislen Fox, and Dr. Jonathan Havener. They prioritize preventive measures and early detection to ensure patients maintain healthy smiles for life.

From routine exams to oral cancer screenings, dentists here offer many services to address different aspects of dental health needs.

Routine dental care at the practice includes a comprehensive array of services. During each visit, patients undergo a thorough examination of their teeth, gums, and overall oral health. Using advanced dental equipment such as mouth mirrors, dental picks, and high-intensity lights, the team ensures no detail goes unnoticed.

The regular assessments include analyzing the patient’s medical history, evaluation of tooth decay, oral cancer screening, assessment of gum disease, and examination of existing restorations. By addressing these key areas, they promote healthy smiles and minimize the risk of dental complications.

Dr. Catherine Treviño, the reputed Edinburg dentist, states, “We provide patients with the tools and knowledge they need to maintain healthy smiles for life. Through routine dental care, we can detect issues early on and implement preventive measures to preserve oral health.”

About Palm Valley Dental & Orthodontics

Palm Valley Dental & Orthodontics is committed to promoting oral health and preventing dental issues before they arise. They empower individuals to take control of their dental wellness with patient education and preventive measures. Dr. Catherine Treviño and her team are here to protect smiles with routine dental care, TMJ therapy, extractions, and more.

Experience the latest innovations in routine dental care at Palm Valley Dental & Orthodontics. Achieve and maintain a healthy smile and mouth with our dentist in Edinburg, TX.

