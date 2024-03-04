Fermex CEO Mr. Gupta Speaks at Biofertilizer Conference

Mohali, India, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. Gupta, CEO of Fermex, a leading manufacturer of biofertilizer plants, recently spoke at the Biofertilizer Conference in New Delhi, India. Mr. Gupta’s speech focused on the importance of biofertilizers in modern agriculture.

“Biofertilizers are a key part of sustainable agriculture,” said Mr. Gupta. “They can help farmers to improve their crop yields and reduce their environmental impact.”

Mr. Gupta also discussed the latest trends in biofertilizer production. He noted that there is a growing demand for biofertilizers, and that the industry is rapidly evolving.

“Fermex is committed to providing farmers with the highest quality biofertilizer plants,” said Mr. Gupta. “We are constantly innovating and developing new technologies to improve our plants and meet the needs of our customers.”

Contact:

Fermex
+91 81818-18529
info@fermex.in

