The Latest Collaboration of Obeetee with Tissage Rugs Honors the Divine Powers of Colours

New Delhi, India, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Obeetee Carpets, in partnership with Tissage Rugs, crafted a legendary realm including the “Chroma People,” a tribe that perceives colors differently, akin to a celestial being, and employs color as a symbol and comparison for the fabric of existence.

Established in 1920 in Mirzapur, Obeetee is regarded as one of the world’s oldest and most sizable hand-woven carpet enterprises. The 103-year-old business has previously worked with a variety of artists and designers, such as British designer Matthew Williamson, Chennai-based architect Shripal Munshi, and Indian designers Tarun Tahiliani and JJ Valaya.

The collection, which is the result of a second partnership with the fourth-generation family-run business Tissage Rugs, features four sets or rooms, each of which has a specific color theme that represents brightness, spirituality, and legacy. The CEO of Obeetee Carpet, Angelique Dhama, discussed the collection and how it views color in a spiritual perspective. “It [the collection] captures the spirituality, legacy, and vitality of accepting the entire range of colors present in the natural world,” the speaker claims.

Each of the four primary colors in this collection—green, yellow, blue, and red—has a deeper significance. The color green, which stands for morning, is associated with creativity and rebirth because it symbolizes fresh starts and the transforming power of dawn. The color yellow, which represents manifestations and daydreams, is used to depict forenoon, highlighting the ability of ideas and beliefs to bring visionary potential into the material world. The color blue symbolizes high noon, a moment of purification and purity that wipes away negativity and leaves you with a blank canvas full of possibilities. The dusk-representing color red, with its aggressiveness, is a symbol of faith in art, where every brushstroke becomes a holy rite, signifying the divine essence woven into the very fabric of existence.

The collection places a strong focus on the nearly spiritual artistry and weaving. According to Nikhil Kapoor, creative director of Tissage Rugs, “The Chroma Collection is a journey of upliftment, weaving spirituality and craftsmanship into the very fabric of your spaces.”

Therefore, rugs are a terrific way to add color to your home if you want to freshen it up, especially if they’re carefully made by two of India’s top rug and carpet manufacturers.

About Obeetee



India’s biggest producer of handmade rugs is called Obeetee. Located on the banks of the Ganges River along the historic Grand Trunk Route, Obeetee is a rapidly expanding international business with a firm foundation in its rich history and a steadfast dedication to the quality of its work.

