Safelane Healthcare Brings ‘NDIS Home Care Support’ to Two Major Australian Territories

Melbourne, Australia, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Due to a lack of service providers, some NDIS participants are not receiving the services they are entitled to. Australian Federation of Disability Organisations CEO Ross Joyce said no participant receives the 100 per cent support they are entitled to receive. (Source: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-17/ndis-participants-miss-out-on-services-due-to-provider-shortage/102354258)

In response to the concerning state of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), marked by a shortage of reliable service providers and a disheartening lack of utilization of allocated budgets among participants, Safelane Healthcare is stepping up to make a positive impact. Recognizing the pressing need for quality disability support and care, Safelane Healthcare, a well-known provider for People with Disabilities (PwD), is pleased to bring Home Care Support Services to two major Australian territories—Melbourne and Sydney.

Contrary to the prevailing challenges within the NDIS, Safelane Healthcare is committed to empowering NDIS participants by offering a comprehensive range of services aimed at enhancing their daily lives. Through this initiative, Safelane Healthcare seeks to bridge the gap created by the absence of effective service providers and ensure that individuals with disabilities receive the support they deserve.

The Home Care Support Services offered by Safelane Healthcare encompasses a range of convenient, comfortable, and compassionate offerings, including in-home care, outdoor support, daily living skills development, disability transport services, and general daily assistance. Shiladitya Ghosh, Business Manager at Safelane Healthcare, stated that this expansion would contribute significantly to the well-being and overall satisfaction of NDIS participants in Melbourne, Sydney, and its suburbs.

Safelane Healthcare, a leading healthcare organisation, has been serving PwD NDIS participants for several years now. Founded with a mission to provide tailored healthcare plans based on gender and age, the organisation has been successful in offering diverse support services to meet the unique needs and preferences of its participants. Safelane Healthcare boasts of a professional and trained staff that is well-equipped to deliver exceptional care and support to individuals with disabilities.

The core values of the organisation revolve around Respect, Privacy, Honesty, Safety, and Passion, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to placing participants and their families at the centre of their mission. The team at Safelane Healthcare is passionate about ensuring that participants receive the highest quality of care that is respectful of their unique needs and preferences. They believe in maintaining the utmost privacy of individuals and providing care that is honest and transparent.

The safety of their participants is of utmost importance to the organisation, and they strive to provide a safe and secure environment that promotes health and well-being. The team at Safelane Healthcare is dedicated to their work and takes pride in delivering care and support that is driven by their passion for helping individuals with disabilities lead fulfilling lives.

Tailored NDIS-Funded Home Care for Diverse Needs:

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is aimed at providing funding for individuals with disabilities aged between 7 and 65, according to their unique needs and eligibility. The most flexible budget, Core Supports, covers a wide range of activities, including everyday activities, disability-related needs, and goal-oriented support. Safelane Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider, offers a range of services aligned with various NDIS-supported categories, such as assistance with daily activities, self-care skills, household tasks, community access, and nursing related to disabilities.

When it comes to funding for home care services, there is a broad spectrum of support available, including but not limited to personal care, meal preparation, home maintenance, and more. Safelane Healthcare ensures that participants receive personalized assistance tailored to their specific situations, requirements, and objectives. Whether it’s short-term or long-term care, their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing top-quality support that meets the unique needs of each individual. The organization collaborates closely with their clients to create customized plans that promote autonomy, dignity, and well-being, while also helping them achieve their aspirations and goals.

Enabling Independence and Comfort:

The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities by assisting them in maintaining their independence and comfort. They firmly believe that living in one’s own home is crucial for one’s emotional and mental well-being, and they are committed to addressing the unique challenges faced by those with disabilities in adapting their living spaces.

To achieve this goal, Safelane Healthcare offers a comprehensive range of disability home care services that provide invaluable support to disabled individuals and their families. Their services are designed to cover all aspects of personal care, domestic assistance, medication management, and general support.

The organization is committed to providing specialized care that caters to the physical and mental needs of individuals with disabilities. Their team of trained professionals work tirelessly to empower individuals with disabilities to lead more enjoyable and independent lives. They understand that every individual has unique needs, and they strive to provide personalized care that is tailored to each individual’s specific requirements.

By offering a range of disability home care services, the organization aims to help individuals with disabilities to live life to the fullest. They believe that everyone has the right to live a fulfilling and independent life, and they are committed to providing the support needed to make this possible.

About Safelane Healthcare:

Safelane Healthcare is your trusted disability support provider in Melbourne & Sydney. With a dedicated team committed to turning barriers into laughter, Safelane offers specialized care and services tailored to unique needs. From housing aids to NDIS short-term accommodation, innovative community participation to individual skill development, Safelane Healthcare is redefining how to live a better and joyful life with a disability.

For more information on Safelane Healthcare’s services, events, and inspiring stories, please visit https://safelane.com.au or contact them at 1300 10 9333. Join Safelane Healthcare today and experience the difference – where care meets comedy, and happiness knows no bounds. Together, let’s empower Australians with disabilities and create a fairer society.