Implantable Medical Devices Market to Expand at CAGR of 4.6% during Forecast Period 2019 to 2027: as per TMR Study

Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global Implantable Medical Devices market, covering the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, highlights the key drivers propelling market growth. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of coronary arterial diseases (CADs), growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the rise in the geriatric population are expected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

The report indicates that the global implantable medical devices market was valued at US$ 37,700.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to attain US$ 56,997.0 Mn from 2019 to 2027. Additionally, in terms of volume, global implantable medical devices accounted for 10,712,732 units in 2018.

The key growth drivers for the global implantable medical devices market include factors such as rising incidence of cardiovascular and neurological illnesses and aging population. In addition to that, investments to create technologically sophisticated products along with wider applications of neurostimulators are likely to drive sales in the global market. Besides, and attractive reimbursement situations for ENT surgeries in developed nations is expected to boost market growth.

Key Drivers:

Rise in prevalence of coronary arterial diseases (CADs)

The number of patients suffering from chronic degenerative ailments such as arthritis and chronic cardiac disease is increasing rapidly

In many instances patients cannot be cured by pharmacological treatments. These implants can prove to be life savers. The baby boomers have increased with time. This will lead to high prevalence of chronic degenerative diseases, which in turn will increase demand for implantable devices

Rising incidences of Dental Problems

Intake of junk/unhealthy food has increased across the globe in the past few years. This has had an adverse effect on the population’s overall health and even dental health. Hence, people are opting for dental implants. The dental implants are also utilized in orthodontics and periodontics as well.

Competitive Landscape:

Abbott,Boston Scientific Corporation,Danaher Corporation,Dentsply Sirona,Institut Straumann AG,Johnson & Johnson Services Inc,Medtronic,Smith & Nephew,Stryker,Terumo Corporation,Zimmer Biomet

Segmentation:

Product

Orthopedic Implants

Spinal Implants Thoraco-lumbar Implants Inter-vertebral Spacers Non-bone Implants

Reconstructive Joint Replacement Shoulder Implants Elbow Implants Ankle Implants Hip Implants Knee Implants



Dental Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Material

Stainless Steel

Cobalt-Chromium Alloys

Titanium

Titanium Alloys

Zirconium

End-user

Hospitals

500+ Beds

200-499 Beds

Less than 200 Beds

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Key Developments:

In January 2018 , Zimmer Biomet launched Sidus Stem-Free Shoulder system, a total shoulder arthroplasty solution that allows the restoration of a range of motions through its strong clinical performance. This enabled the company to expand its product offering to customers in shoulder arthroplasty

, Zimmer Biomet launched Sidus Stem-Free Shoulder system, a total shoulder arthroplasty solution that allows the restoration of a range of motions through its strong clinical performance. This enabled the company to expand its product offering to customers in shoulder arthroplasty In September 2016 , the company entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Instratek, an orthopedic implants and endoscopic instrumentation manufacturer. This acquisition enabled the company strengthen its leadership in the forefoot and upper extremity segment

, the company entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Instratek, an and endoscopic instrumentation manufacturer. This acquisition enabled the company strengthen its leadership in the forefoot and upper extremity segment In March 2015, Smith & Nephew plc acquired EuroCiencia Colombia (ECC), which has been Smith & Nephew’s sole distributor for orthopedic reconstruction, trauma, and sports medicine products in Colombia since 2006

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers fueling the growth of the implantable medical devices market include:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Technological advancements in implantable device design and manufacturing

Growing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures

Rising healthcare expenditure and infrastructure development

Challenges facing the market include:

Stringent regulatory requirements

High initial costs associated with implantable devices

Concerns regarding patient safety and efficacy

Market Trends:

Several trends are shaping the implantable medical devices market:

Shift towards personalized and customized implant solutions

Integration of advanced materials such as biodegradable polymers and nanomaterials

Adoption of remote monitoring and connectivity features in implantable devices

Focus on sustainability and eco-friendly manufacturing practices

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

