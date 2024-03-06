Adhesion Barriers Market Size to Surpass USD 2.0 Bn Revenue by 2031| Exclusive Research by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global adhesion barriers market reached US$1.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, surpassing US$ 2.0 billion by 2031.

Key industry events and technological advancements drive market growth. For example, BD’s acquisition of Tissuemed, Ltd. in December 2021 expanded its presence in advanced sealants. Companies are innovating with materials like polyelectrolyte complex (PEC) for stronger, more flexible adhesion barriers. Increased gynecological surgeries due to rising disorders and a growing elderly population are driving market expansion.

Adhesion is scar tissue that binds tissues together, forming thin sheets or thick bands. Adhesion barriers prevent tissue sticking after surgery or injury. They include sheet-type (Seprafilm) and gel-type (Adspray) barriers. Interceed is used in infertility and endometriosis surgery. FDA-approved barriers include Interceed, Seprafilm, and Adept.

Abdominal malignancies like gynecological diseases, prostate, rectal, or lymphoproliferative disorders often result in abdominal adhesion after radiation therapy. Key players like Baxter, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., and Sanofi employ synergistic methods for product manufacturing and distribution in the global adhesion barriers market. The rise in the elderly population dealing with gynecological issues is expected to boost the global adhesion barriers market.

Key Players:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Allosource, Baxter International, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Ethicon US, LLC., Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co., Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, PlantTec Medical GmbH, Sanofi, Innocoll, Terumo Corporation, and FzioMed, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Type Natural Adhesion Barriers Collagen & Protein Fibrin Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Hyaluronic Acid Regenerated Cellulose Polyethylene Glycol Other



Application Abdominal Surgeries Gynecological Surgeries Neuro Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Others



Formulation Film Gel Liquid



End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics



Key Developments:

In February 2023 , Gunze launched the ‘TENALEAF’ Absorbable Adhesion Barrier in Japan

, Gunze launched the ‘TENALEAF’ Absorbable Adhesion Barrier in Japan On February 18, 2020 , Baxter International, one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies, completed the acquisition of Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier

, Baxter International, one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies, completed the acquisition of Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier In 2018 , FzioMed, Inc. launched OXIPLEX/IU adhesion barrier gel for intrauterine surgery

, FzioMed, Inc. launched OXIPLEX/IU adhesion barrier gel for intrauterine surgery In July 2017, Gurnet Point L.P. acquired Innocoll for the development and commercialization of XARACOLL, as well as assist with the re-submission of XARACOLL for FDA approval and preparation for its commercialization

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Technological advancements, increasing prevalence of abdominal malignancies, rising geriatric population, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Technological advancements, increasing prevalence of abdominal malignancies, rising geriatric population, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Challenges: High cost associated with adhesion barrier products, stringent regulatory guidelines, and limited awareness among healthcare professionals.

Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of biodegradable adhesion barriers.

Collaborations and partnerships among key players for product development and distribution.

Focus on research and development to enhance product efficacy and safety.

Key Market Study Points:

Market dynamics including drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Market segmentation analysis based on various factors.

Regional analysis to understand market trends and growth prospects.

Competitive landscape profiling key players and recent developments.

