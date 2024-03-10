Italian innovations around the world: Electronsystem at Distributech 2024

With its own booth, Electronsystem MD will be amongst the big players of the energy sector at DISTRIBUTECH International®, one of the most significant events for energy professionals, where companies from around the world gather on a platform with over 600 exhibitors to explore new technologies and solutions.

Milan, Italy, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — DISTRIBUTECH International® is an international fair bringing together leaders and pioneers in the field of electric energy technologies and more. Organized by Clarion Events, the fair takes place annually in the USA, and this year the appointment is at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from February 26th to 29th, with a packed schedule of events, round tables, forums, along with an exhibition open from February 27 to 29. In 2024, the event sees participation from over 600 exhibitors showcasing their most innovative solutions.

Electronsystem MD, a highly specialised Italian company for products for high and medium voltage devices, joins the prestigious rank of this exceptional symposium with its own booth number 4151, to proudly showcase its latest high voltage monitoring products: GDC and GDHC gas density controllers, their top product, suitable for many types of gasses; static gas monitors able to perform an online continuous monitoring on crucial parameters; gas filling station and its junction box; humidity absorbers, useful when working with gasses disturbed by moisture, like SF6; as well as valves, caps, couplings and auxiliaries.

With a commitment to customised solutions, the Research and Development Team of Electronsystem MD is always itching for breakthroughs and innovations: the company always thrives on pushing boundaries to drive advancement in the energy sector.

Why participate in DISTRIBUTECH International®

DISTRIBUTECH stands as a key meeting point for major players in the energy and electrical engineering sectors: from energy management and distribution systems to smart grids and renewable energies, covering cross-cutting topics like resilience, artificial intelligence and initiatives for smart cities, DISTRIBUTECH aims to be a reference for companies making innovation in electric energy their primary mission, providing a comprehensive platform to explore the very latest developments in the field, as well as to promote a deeper education in the sector.

Another hallmark of the fair is its commitment to ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) principles through initiatives during the event, donations, and a strong dedication to waste reduction.

For all these reasons, as a company committed to the very same goals and always looking to improve its products and solutions, Electronsystem MD is thrilled to take part in the dialogue on the future of energy joining DISTRIBUTECH International this year.

Explore Electronsystem MD latest products at booth 4151 and discover more about the company on elecmd.it