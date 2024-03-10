Art Exhibition Opening: Bold Lines Only

Bold Lines Only

March 30, 2024 – April 26, 2024

Opening: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Bold Lines Only, an avant-garde exhibition hosted by Artspace Warehouse in Los Angeles, is a compelling showcase that brings together a diverse cadre of artists whose distinctive styles are defined by their fearless exploration of bold line-making. In this exhibition, Ilan Leas, Jonas Fisch, Leonardo Aguirre, Nico Amortegui, and Sarah Svetlana converge to present a symphony of artistic expressions that transcend conventional boundaries. From the experimental ink drawings of Leas to Fisch’s jazz-inspired spontaneity, Aguirre’s post-constructivist marvels, Amortegui’s unapologetic graffiti cubism, to Svetlana’s quest for home through fragmented subjects—the gallery pulsates with the energy of these bold lines, creating a dynamic and engaging artistic experience. Join us in celebrating the convergence of these remarkable talents, each leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of contemporary art.

Uruguayan artist Leonardo Aguirre crafts visually animated scenes in theatrical environments, working in a post-constructivist style rooted in the legacy school of Torres-García. Aguirre’s fantastic spaces, authenticated by the precision of his hand, evoke urban schematics. His fictional architectural works suspend reality, providing fertile ground for artistic impulses to thrive. Aguirre’s paintings, exhibited and collected in the US, Europe, and South America, showcase his unique post-constructivist approach.

Nico Amortegui, a graffiti cubist artist from Bogota, Colombia, boldly paints with unapologetic color, revealing hidden layers of texture. Influenced by his immigration to the United States and his family’s artisanal heritage, Amortegui’s work reflects the intersection of two cultures. Initiating each figurative piece with an abstract expression of colors, he unveils a figure within the abstraction. Guided by the “left eye” of his painted subject, Amortegui meticulously transforms the image, layering and concealing to create a profound composition.

Abstract painter Sarah Svetlana explores the fragmentation of the subject in an ongoing search for home. Raised in the irreconcilable cultures of Soviet Belarus and Immigrant America, her paintings attempt to reconcile these worlds by drawing roadmaps between them. Observing even the smallest details within a detail, Svetlana’s works suggest hectic movement and the stillness locked in each gesture. Rooted between the insanity of Wassily Kandinsky and the line-certainty of early 20th-century Futurists, her paintings deliver an invocation of home—spectral and surreal, yet familiar.

In the heart of Ilan Leas‘ artistic journey lies a commitment to experimentation and overcoming the fear of failure. Starting with pen and ink drawings, Leas has evolved by exploring diverse media, including painting on unconventional surfaces. Employing graffiti-like strokes and harsh angles, he orchestrates organized chaos in each drawing. Leas’s process relies on his subconscious; he refrains from planning, allowing the lines to flow freely and create a dynamic space. He describes his technique as “patternmaking without a pattern.”

Jonas Fisch, a Swedish artist, paints with a jazz-like spontaneity, expressing personal emotions, commenting on contemporary society, and delving into old mythologies. Fisch formulates a galaxy of the unknown through textural paintings that flood the mind with possibility. His process is instinctive and organic, resulting in energetic and vibrant paintings emerging from his subconscious without judgment. Fisch’s works, exhibited across various locations globally, can be found in private collections worldwide.

Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.