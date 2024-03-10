Alepo and Italtel Collaborate to Deliver 5G Mobile Private Networks

“We are happy to partner with Alepo for cloud native ecosystem solutions for 5G mobile private networks because of their proven capabilities in this area,” said Benedetto Di Salvo, CEO, Italtel. He added, “Alepo brings unique expertise in effectively integrating 5G network core components in a complex, micro-services, edge-network environment, and we are extremely pleased with their collaborative approach.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a leading solutions provider like Italtel for private 5G networks. Together, we can equip enterprises to take advantage of a broad range of 5G MPN use cases, enabling rapid roll-out of customized 5G networks,” said Sunil Diaz, CEO, Alepo. “Our partnership is all about empowering organizations to leverage 5G network technology in transforming businesses through innovative applications.”

The partnership has already borne fruit, with Alepo’s solutions being tested on platforms like OpenShift, Rancher, and AWS. Alepo’s cloud-native, converged 5G Core and automation platform, recently enabled the consortium to win deals with major European telecom operators planning to offer managed mobile private network services for enterprise customers.

Alepo and Italtel will be at MWC in Barcelona from February 26 to 29, 2024. To learn more about our 5G Mobile Private Network solutions, schedule a meeting at https://www.alepo.com/mwc/.

About Italtel

Italtel is a multinational company that operates in the ICT sector with a strong focus on innovation. It boasts decades of experience designing, developing, and deploying innovative telecom solutions and services for digital transformation that include IP convergent networks, cybersecurity, private 5G networks, data centers, hybrid cloud, managed services for the monitoring of systems, networks, IT/OT security, engineering and consultancy services, analytics & automation. The target market consists of service providers and public and private enterprises, with a specific focus on vertical markets such as Telco and Media, Manufacturing, Energy and Transportation, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare, and Smart Cities.

For more information, please visit https://www.italtel.com.