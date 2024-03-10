Cho, Di Meo, Platt, Azzarello Headline Talented Comics Creators Attending FAN EXPO Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OHIO, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — An incredible array of talented comics artists and writers, spanning more than a half century of work and encompassing dozens of the most popular franchises in the history of the medium through the present, will be on hand as FAN EXPO Cleveland today announced the Artist Alley headliners for the convention, set for April 12-14 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Among the superstar writers and artists are Frank Cho (“Liberty Meadows,” “Wolverine”), Simone Di Meo (“Batman and Robin”), Stephen Platt (“Moon Knight,” “Wolverine”), Brian Azzarello (“Suicide Squad: Get Joker,” “Wonder Woman”), author Claudia Gray (“Star Wars,” “House of El”), Tim Jacobus (“Goosebumps,” “Spinetinglers”), Greg Land (“Wolverine versus Predator,” “Uncanny X-Men”), Jae Lee (“Seven Sons,” “Stephen King’s Dark Tower”), Yanick Paquette (“Wonder Woman,” “The Incal”), Kevin Maguire (“Justice League,” “The Defenders”), and Joe Wos (“Cartoon Academy”, “Charlie the Tuna”).

Just about every franchise imaginable will be well represented, and comics fans will revel in meeting the creators who have made them possible. Q&A’s, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities, and more make the experience a can’t-miss for comics lovers.

The field of creators also includes talents such as Heather Antos (Group editor, IDW Publishing), Sweeney Boo (“Harley Quinn,” “Marvel Action Captain Marvel”), Joe Corroney (“Star Wars,” Lucasfilm), Kyle Higgins (“Radiant Black,” “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers”), Matt Horak (“Spider Man/Deadpool,” “Black Panther”), Stephanie Phillips (“Harley Quinn,” “Rogue and Gambit”), Tim Sheridan (“Alan Scott: The Green Lantern,” “Flashpoint Beyond”), Aaron Reynolds (“Effin’ Birds”), Don Rosa (“Life & Times of Scrooge McDuck”), Stephanie Williams (“Nubia and the Amazons,” “Wakanda Forever”) and Thom Zahler (“My Little Pony,” “Love and Capes”), plus dozens of other local Northeast Ohio area writers and artists. The full list can be found at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/comic-creators/.

The quality of the creators in Artist Alley mirrors that of the FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity roster, which features a first-rate list that includes The Lord of the Rings “four hobbits” Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn), Charlie Cox (“Daredevil,” “Boardwalk Empire”), legendary director Sam Raimi, Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”), Alan Tudyk (Star Wars, “Firefly”), Brent Spiner (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Independence Day), “Charmed” star Rose McGowan, “Harry Potter” standout Matthew Lewis and Jason Lee (“My Name is Earl,” The Incredibles) and more.

Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, VIP Packages and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now. Advance pricing is available until March 28. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.

Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

