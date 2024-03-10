Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Guarantees to be at Your Side in Medical Emergency

Kolkata, India, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Patients who are too critical to cover long-distance transfer without the help of skilled medical staff should opt for an ambulance company that is known for delivering evacuation missions with a dedicated team that is effective enough to handle the complications occurring in the way. Angel Air Ambulance offers Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata that has an in-built intensive care unit to transfer patients without causing discomfort or unevenness on the way and makes sure the entire journey is scheduled without causing any delay during the journey.

With its Worldwide Network Alliance of contracted airliners and quality providers, we offer scheduled air ambulance transportation to any domestic and international location with safe access to end-to-end delivery of care until the evacuation mission comes to an end. We operate as a savior for the patients and allow them to have services that are considered effective in transferring patients safely. With the best support staff, you will be getting stress-free service that is designed according to your underlying requirements. Our easily accessible service at Air Ambulance from Kolkata can be of great help to those who wish to have services according to their necessities.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Offered Services According to Your Necessities

For international transport, the team at Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati manages the arrangements related to transportation and puts into consideration every possible detail that is considered effective in making your journey patient-friendly. We have a clear track record of presenting case-specific air medical transport that is organized depending on the requests of the patients and ensures everything is favorable for the patients right from the very beginning. We promise service that is spectacular and non-troublesome!

At an event our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati was relocating a patient with pulmonary complications and for that, we asked a respiratory therapist to follow the patient all along the journey so that he was offered the best possible care during the journey. We also had all the necessary equipment that was required to keep the medical condition of the patient intact and ensured he was offered medication and nursing at regular intervals. Whenever the patient felt the need to pee or any other requirements flight nurses offered to help him compassionately. The journey was completed without causing difficulties of any sort during the journey!