Steede Medical Introduces Air Vaccine 015+: Addressing Today’s Air Quality Challenges

Florida, USA, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Steede Medical, an industry leader in innovative healthcare solutions, is thrilled to present AirVaccine 015+, the most recent active air purification technology innovation. AirVaccine 015+, designed to address today’s air quality concerns, establishes a new benchmark in indoor air filtration.

In response to increasing concerns about indoor air pollution and its negative impact on health, Steede Medical introduced AirVaccine 015+. This advanced air purifier uses modern technology to tackle impurities successfully, including viruses, bacteria, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), resulting in a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.

AirVaccine 015+ sets a new standard in air purification by producing ten times more OH radicals than traditional purifiers, providing unparalleled indoor air cleanliness. Its 120 sqm coverage suits various settings, including homes, clinics, hotels, and commercial spaces.

AirVaccine 015+ has been rigorously tested by the Korean Conformity Laboratories and has shown exceptional efficacy in removing harmful pathogens such as Bacteria (99.9%), Influenza Type A Virus (98.03%), Vaccinia Virus (99.84%), and VOCs (95%).

Steede Medical is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its consumers. They hope that the AirVaccine 015+ will meet and exceed indoor air quality requirements.In addition to its exceptional effectiveness in eliminating harmful germs, AirVaccine 015+ has a user-friendly design that makes it simple to install and maintain. Its sleek and modern design blends seamlessly into any home environment, improving functionality and ambiance. Steede Medical’s AirVaccine 015+ builds on its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that prioritize customers’ health and well-being, offering peace of mind with every breath.

AirVaccine 015+ is now available online, with replacement cartridges and BAQA Replacement Cartridges, giving clients easy access to clean air solutions. For additional information and to get AirVaccine 015+, visit the website: https://shop.steedemedical.com/medical-equipment/air-vaccine/or call 305 597 0607 for detailed information.

About the Company:

Steede Medical LLC is a reputable medical distribution company sourcing and supplying various essential medical products. Their extensive range includes nitrile gloves, hand sanitizers, complex instrumentation, and microscopes, catering to the needs of specialist doctors and hospitals. With a strong commitment to promoting human life and health, they take pride in their responsibility to uphold patient safety. As an active distributor, they strive to serve the medical community with utmost dedication and unwavering diligence.