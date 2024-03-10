Co-Develop Invests in Instituto Brasileiro de Defesa do Consumidor (IDEC) to Improve Safety & Inclusion in Digital Public Infrastructure

BRASILIA, Brazil, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Co-Develop made a grant to support a prominent Brazilian consumer defense organization, Instituto Brasileiro de Defesa do Consumidor (IDEC), to conduct research and advocacy aimed at improving the safety and inclusivity of Brazil’s digital public infrastructure.

Brazil has one of the most robust examples of digital public infrastructure (DPI) globally. In just a few years, DPI in Brazil has transformed how the country does business, bringing millions of people into the digital economy.

Pix, Brazil’s digital payments infrastructure, allows banks, businesses, government agencies, and individuals to send and receive money instantly. In just three years, Pix reached over 126 million Brazilians (76% of the adult population) and 11 million companies, allowing users to pay medical bills, buy groceries, and receive social assistance. Gov.Br, Brazil’s digital identity system, has reached over 150 million Brazilians and streamlined their access to public and private services and benefits. The government is now exploring open finance to drive innovation and better access to services.

Still, challenges remain. Pix has been built in a way that is so easy-to-use that it has become a target for theft and scams, contributing to fraudulent payments in 2022. Affected individuals are left with limited options for redress. As a result, even while the vast majority of the country’s adults continue to use the system, some Brazilians worry about Pix’s safety.

In addition, there are areas in which the Gov.Br can be strengthened to increase access and inclusion. Recently, Gov.Br launched tiers for accessing public services based on whether a citizen has shared their biometrics with the federal government. For example, the government may require a biometric digital ID in order to allow citizens to participate in public consultations, to register complaints about a public service, and even access Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Yet residents may be reluctant to share biometric data with the government for fear of unconsented use or data breaches and face a choice between sharing that information and losing access to benefits and services.

Brazil has reached a pivotal moment: can the country build on the significant progress made so far and address these concerns?

Co-Develop made a grant to IDEC to conduct research and advocacy to help improve the safety and inclusivity of Brazil’s DPI systems. IDEC is a 36-year-old institution known for protecting consumers. The organization has been recognized by government officials, particularly in Brazil’s federal government, as a key voice that represents consumers in hearings and public consultations organized by regulatory agencies and the National Congress. The IDEC team will leverage their existing expertise in financial inclusion and build new capacity around the governance of digital systems to serve as a bulwark in defending Brazilians’ digital rights.

“We believe IDEC’s strong reputation for research and staunch defense of consumers, positions this team well to drive positive shifts in policy around DPI in Brazil,” said Co-Develop’s Head of Investments Lindsey Crumbaugh.

“IDEC has a critical role to play not just in the national conversation in Brazil, but also in the global movement towards safe, inclusive DPI as Brazil hosts the G20 and the UN launches the Universal Safeguards initiative this year,” said Liz Ramey, Co-Develop’s Head of Operations (read more on the UN Safeguards Initiative here).

“We deeply appreciate Co-Develop’s support in our endeavor to enhance the safety and inclusivity of Brazil’s digital public infrastructure. With a longstanding history of championing consumer rights, we are determined to contribute to the national dialogue to address the issues faced by Pix and Gov.br users,” said Idec’s Project Manager Georgia Carapetkov.

“Brazil plays a key role in global discussions on inclusive digital transformation,” said Idec’s Co-Coordinator Camila Leite. “We see this project as an opportunity to contribute to fruitful international debates, especially within the context of the G20 discussions,” added Co-Coordinator Luã Cruz.

Co-Develop’s investment in Instituto Brasileiro de Defesa do Consumidor (IDEC) marks a significant step towards strengthening Brazil’s digital public infrastructure (DPI). Through this grant, IDEC will work to identify gaps in safety and inclusivity within Brazil’s DPI systems and advocate for meaningful reforms. As Brazil continues to play a pivotal role in global discussions on digital transformation, IDEC’s efforts promise to contribute not only to national dialogue but also to the international dialogue surrounding the development of safe and inclusive digital infrastructure. With Co-Develop’s support, IDEC is poised to drive positive policy shifts and uphold the digital rights of all Brazilians.