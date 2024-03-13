Global Biosimilar and Biologics Industry set to skyrocket to US$ 1,060.7 Billion by 2034, fueled by a striking 7.6% CAGR | Unveils FMI Report

The Global Biosimilars and Biologics Industry is poised for remarkable expansion. Projections indicate that it will expand from US$ 520.9 billion in 2024 to a staggering US$ 1,060.7 billion by 2034. This impressive growth trajectory is expected to be fueled by overall sales of biosimilars & biologics rising at a robust 7.6% CAGR.

FMI’s comprehensive business report meticulously dissects the historical and current landscape of the Global Biosimilars and Biologics Industry, offering a detailed examination of production, consumption, volume, and value. The report segments the market based on demand patterns, growth prospects, geographical regions, and key players, providing valuable insights for both established and emerging market participants.

In a world characterized by dynamic challenges, the Biosimilars and Biologics market report from FMI emerges as an indispensable tool. It equips industry stakeholders with crucial information and forecast statistics, empowering them to formulate robust, long-term strategies. This strategic foresight is especially vital in navigating uncertainties, ensuring business continuity, and mitigating risks, such as those posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Biosimilars And Biologics Industry

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has turned the spotlight on the healthcare industry and subsequently impacted the Biosimilars and Biologics market. Severe shortages of critical medical supplies and a rapid rise in several COVID-19 cases have resulted in a revolution rather than an evolution in the healthcare ecosystems. Consequently, the impact is noticeable in the Global Biosimilars And Biologics Industry.

Following government measures, particularly social distancing norms and stay-at-home orders, doctors are delaying or postponing elective surgeries unless critical to prevent the spread of the virus to individuals with comorbidities or chronic conditions. Additionally, movement restrictions and supply chain disruptions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, leading to severe product shortages in the global marketplace.

The FMI’s report includes an interesting chapter on the preliminary impact of COVID-19 on the Global Biosimilars And Biologics Industry. This allows both leading and emerging market players to understand the market scenario during a crisis and aids them in making sound decisions to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Global Biosimilars And Biologics Industry: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Global Biosimilars And Biologics Industry report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Product Class:

Epoetins

Filgrastims

Insulins

Growth Hormones

Alfa Interferons

Monoclonal Antibodies

Beta Interferons

Follitropins

Low-molecular-weight Heparins (LMWH).

By Application:

Rheumatoid arthritis

Anemia

Cancer

Diabetes

Others

Global Biosimilars And Biologics Industry: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Global Biosimilars And Biologics Industry. Competitive information detailed in the Biosimilars and Biologics market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Global Biosimilars And Biologics Industry report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Pfizer Inc. (AC. Hospira)

Sandoz International GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Reddy’s Laboratories

Biocon Limited

Key Offerings of the Report

Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis of growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Comprehensive analysis of growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment of the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period.

Detailed assessment of the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period. Segmental Analysis: Extensive analysis of each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis

Extensive analysis of each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with the necessary information to make critical decisions

Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with the necessary information to make critical decisions Competitive Landscape: All-inclusive insights on both leading and emerging players vying for a slice of the Biosimilars and Biologics market

