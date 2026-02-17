2nd International Meet & Expo on Fluid Mechanics and Thermodynamics.

Istanbul, Turkey, 2026-02-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Dear Conference Colleagues,

It is a great pleasure to welcome you to the 2nd International International Meet & Expo on Fluid Mechanics and Thermodynamics (FLUIDMEET2026), which will take place in Istanbul, Turkiye, from August 10 to 12, 2026. This major scientific gathering brings together leading researchers, engineers, and innovators to discuss recent progress and explore emerging directions in fluid mechanics and thermodynamics.

As a scholar working extensively on energy conversion systems, hydrogen-based technologies, and advanced thermo-fluid applications, I am pleased to witness the growing impact and interdisciplinary expansion of our field. The convergence of classical theory with high performance computing, precision experimentation, and data-driven analysis continues to transform our understanding of complex flow and heat transfer phenomena. These advancements not only support scientific discovery but also drive innovation across sectors such as clean energy, transportation, and sustainable engineering solutions.

As Co President of FLUIDMEET2025, I am delighted to share that Istanbul Medeniyet University will contribute actively to the success of this event. Our university will provide venue and conference hall facilities to support the scientific program, and a designated portion of the conference revenues will be allocated to our academic units to further strengthen research and educational activities. All remaining organizational and operational expenses will be covered by the conference management company, ensuring a smooth, professionally coordinated event.

FLUIDMEET2026 is designed not only to showcase outstanding scientific achievements but also to cultivate collaboration among diverse research communities. I encourage all participants to engage openly, exchange ideas, and build new partnerships that may lead to significant academic and technological innovations.

I look forward to inspiring discussions, new collaborations, and the valuable contributions that will emerge throughout this three-day meeting.

Warm regards,

Prof. Dr. Hasan Koten

Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Engineering and Pure Sciences

Istanbul Medeniyet University

