CD BioSciences Introduces IHC Ancillaries for Enhanced Research and Diagnostics

New York, USA, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based biotechnology company focusing on the development of imaging technologies, is delighted to announce the addition of a new line of IHC Ancillaries to its product portfolio, including deparaffinators, retrievers and enzymes, washers and detergents, diluents and blockers, and mounting media. These ancillaries are developed to facilitate IHC research and diagnostics, enabling scientists, pathologists, and clinicians to achieve more accurate and reliable results.

Immunohistochemical staining depends on many different factors that can affect the staining results. Committed to advancing scientific discovery, CD BioSciences offers a wide range of reagents to ensure high quality staining and reliable, accurate results under optimal conditions each time antibodies are applied to tissue. These new IHC tools are available in component form and are easy to use. They are also supplied in a variety of sizes to meet the needs of different laboratories.

For example, the Retriever 20X with Citrate (Catalog NO: IHA040101) is designed for heat-induced epitope or nucleic acid retrieval procedures for immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunocytochemistry (ICC), immunofluorescence (IF), and in situ hybridization (ISH) of nucleic acids (CISH or FISH). It can be used to perform immuno or nucleic acid staining on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue sections. This product can be utilized for any antigen or nucleic acid and promotes standardization of pretreatment procedures, resulting in more consistent and reliable results. It should be noted that this product is not intended for use in humans or animals.

Permanent Mounting Media (Catalog NO: IHA040109) is a non-toxic, biodegradable permanent mounting medium designed for the preservation of immunohistochemical and CISH stainings. It is ideal for mounting cell or tissue sections immunostained with horseradish peroxidase, alkaline phosphatase or other suitable enzymes and their substrate chromogens (e.g., DAB, HRP Black, and AP Blue). This medium is suitable for permanent mounting of cell or tissue samples treated with substrate-chromogen protectors to preserve solvent-sensitive substrate-chromogen stains such as AEC, Fast Red, HRP Blue, HRP Green, Alk Magenta, Alk Scarlet, Alk Red, and Alk Brown.

CD BioSciences offers Background Blocker (Catalog NO: IHA040302) to block or reduce antibody or antigen/nucleic acid-associated backgrounds that produce high backgrounds during IHC, CISH/FISH staining procedures. The reagent minimizes non-specific interactions that may be induced by antibodies or nucleic acids and promotes specific antigen-antibody binding. It can also be used as a diluent for different types of monoclonal, polyclonal, and control antibodies that produce a high background during IHC or CISH/FISH staining procedures.

CD BioSciences offers a series of ancillaries to help researchers and diagnosticians improve the efficiency and accuracy of their IHC assays, empowering scientists to unlock deeper insights into cellular processes and disease mechanisms. To learn more about the new products, please visit https://www.bioimagingtech.com/ihc-ancillaries.html.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a biotechnology company committed to the development of imaging technology for many years. Its scientists can utilize high-content imaging, nanoparticle imaging, imaging flow cytometry, time-lapse imaging, and other techniques to image cell structure, cell migration, cell proliferation, pathogen infection mechanisms, and interactions between protein molecules.