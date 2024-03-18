MICRODIA Launches World’s Smallest 30W USB-C Charger

HONG KONG, SAR, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — MICRODIA, a global leader in OEM products and accessories for Apple and Samsung, is proud to present the World’s Smallest 30-watt GaN PD Wall Charger in sheer black and crisp white with six different regional plug configurations including for the U.S, Canada, and EU.

Built from premium, high-quality materials, including V0 fire-retardant ABS plastic and using innovative GaN II semiconductor technology, the SMARTCUBE™ packs a mighty 30W charge into an impossibly compact package. Its miniaturized build makes it extremely lightweight and portable at just 39 grams.

A key technology that enables SMARTCUBE™’s lightweight design is its use of Gallium Nitride (GaN) – a next-generation material that replaces traditional silicon. GaN allows components to run at much higher frequencies, dramatically reducing the size of necessary heat sinks and capacitors compared to silicon chargers. This makes SMARTCUBE™ both smaller and more efficient.

Intelligently Charging Devices

At the heart of SMARTCUBE™’s intelligent operation is MICRODIA’s proprietary SmartAI™ algorithm. Through advanced machine learning techniques, SmartAI identifies connected devices and tailors the charging profile for maximum charging speed while maintaining safety and prolonging battery health.

The charger supports the latest USB Power Delivery 3.1 standard with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) capabilities. This ensures devices like the iPhone 15 series receive precisely the correct voltage and current levels from SMARTCUBE™ for their optimized, fast charging mode.

In testing, SMARTCUBE™ charged an iPhone 15 from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. It also supports charging powerful USB-C laptops at speeds up to 200W – over 40 times more power than a standard 5W charger.

Universal Compatibility

Market research revealed that 69% of users wanted a single, high-power charger compatible with all their devices. With this in mind, MICRODIA engineered SMARTCUBE™ to support nearly any smartphone, tablet, or laptop featuring USB-C Power Delivery. This includes iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, MacBooks, Chromebooks and more.

Travel-Friendly Design

Beyond raw power delivery, MICRODIA focused on creating a portable form factor ideal for modern lifestyles on the go. SMARTCUBE™’s ultra-compact design won’t clutter precious bag space whether commuting to work or jetting around the globe.

Priced at just $54.95, SMARTCUBE™ offers unbeatable value and convenience for users seeking an all-in-one high-speed charging solution. Its ultra-small size makes it ideal for throwing in your bag without adding bulk or sacrificing wattage – enabling you to power up wherever life takes you.

SMARTCUBE™ is available now on MICRODIA.com alongside the company’s other portable power products.

For sales inquiries, don’t hesitate to get in touch with sales@MICRODIA.com.

About MICRODIA

Founded in 1991 by two engineers from Texas Instruments and IBM, respectively, with the goal to create the world’s best high-speed, high-capacity data storage media products, MICRODIA today has six wholly owned production facilities in Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan.

By producing over 28 million OEM products and accessories for Apple and Samsung, distributed by over 550 distributors to more than a quarter of a million retailers in 130+ countries, MICRODIA is one of the most prolific and trusted brands on the planet.

For more information, please get in touch with media@MICRODIA.com.