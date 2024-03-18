Robert Lebsack: Live Painting at Artspace Warehouse

Robert Lebsack: Live Painting

Sunday, April 7, 2024, 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Esteemed contemporary artist Robert Lebsack is set to captivate art enthusiasts in an exclusive live painting event, offering a rare glimpse into his creative process. This immersive experience goes beyond the canvas, inviting viewers to witness Lebsack’s technique in real time. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with the artist by asking questions and delving into the intricacies of his studio methods. Collectors will also have the opportunity to take home individually personalized artworks from Lebsack’s inventory. Lebsack will not only paint but will also personalize artworks for attendees, creating a one-of-a-kind connection between artist and collector. Join us for an afternoon of unforgettable creativity and interaction.

Following his academic pursuits, Robert Lebsack embarked on a dedicated career as a studio Artist/Muralist and Commercial Illustrator within an Interior Design Company. In this capacity, he crafted graphic designs and painted murals for diverse establishments, spanning restaurants, schools, and universities nationwide. Leveraging his extensive industry background, Lebsack transitioned his focus to the realm of fine art. He underwent formal training in illustration, design, and photography at California State University, Long Beach, culminating in the attainment of a BFA degree in Illustration in 2004.

Lebsack articulates his artistic philosophy, stating, “It revolves around fostering innovative perspectives for future generations. Nurturing hope in aspiring dreamers and advocating a paradigm shift away from conventional thinking in both thoughts and actions. While certain social norms may be beneficial, they can also hinder some individuals, impeding our collective growth as a society.”

His visual narratives are meticulously hand-drawn, featuring intricate details that extend seamlessly from the front to all sides, creating a captivating impact from every angle. Lebsack’s artworks have been showcased on an international stage, with exhibitions in prominent cities such as Los Angeles, Hong Kong, New York, Toronto, and Zurich. Notably, his pieces have found a place in private collections, including those of celebrities like Ariel Winter, Christina Aguilera, and Matthew Rutler.

Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.

This event is free for all to attend.