Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market Business Segmentation by Revenue, Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — The global natural ingredient insect repellent market was valued at approximately US$ 1.9 billion in 2022. Forecasts predict steady growth at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a projected value of US$ 3.5 billion by 2031.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented based on various factors:

Ingredient Type: Oil of lemon eucalyptus, citronella oil, catnip oil, soybean oil, and others.

Product Type: Sprays/aerosols, creams, essential oils, liquid vaporizers, and others (patches, incense sticks).

Pest Targeted: Mosquitoes, flies, ticks, moths, mites, and others.

Distribution Channel: Online (company websites, e-commerce platforms) and Offline (specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, other retail stores).

Regional Analysis

The market for natural insect repellents is expected to witness significant growth in Asia Pacific due to rising disposable income, increasing awareness of health benefits, and a growing concern about mosquito-borne diseases. North America and Europe are also expected to hold a substantial market share due to established distribution channels and a high concentration of environment-conscious consumers.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers: Rising insect-borne diseases like dengue and malaria Increased awareness of the negative health impacts of synthetic repellents Growing demand for organic and natural products Rising disposable income in developing regions

Challenges: Lower efficacy compared to synthetic repellents in some cases Shorter reapplication times Limited product awareness in certain regions



Market Trends

Innovation in formulations: Manufacturers are developing new formulations that combine natural ingredients for enhanced effectiveness and longer-lasting protection.

Focus on convenience: Products like wearable insect repellents and clip-on repellents are gaining traction for ease of use.

Products like wearable insect repellents and clip-on repellents are gaining traction for ease of use. Sustainability focus: Manufacturers are increasingly using eco-friendly packaging and sourcing ingredients from sustainable sources.

Future Outlook

The future of the natural ingredient insect repellent market appears bright. Growing consumer preference for natural alternatives, coupled with rising health concerns and product innovation, is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Study Points

The report should identify the leading players in the market and analyze their strategies.

It should assess the impact of government regulations on the development and marketing of natural insect repellents.

The report should also explore potential opportunities in untapped markets.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the natural ingredient insect repellent market include:

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Watkins Natural Products Company

The Clorox Company

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Burt’s Bees

Recent Developments

New research is being conducted to identify and extract effective insect-repelling compounds from plants.

Strategic partnerships between established brands and natural ingredient suppliers are on the rise.

