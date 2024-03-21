Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Industry is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$66.60 Billion | FMI

According to estimates, the Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Industry is expected to grow significantly from US$ 33.23 billion in 2022 to an astonishing US$ 66.60 billion by 2032. The impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032 supports this strong increase.

The growing need for Formulation Development Outsourcing is a result of the pharmaceutical industry’s increased spending on research and development. Due to resource constraints, small and medium-sized pharmaceutical businesses are increasingly using these services to get specialized capabilities and cutting-edge experience.

One of the key motivations for pharmaceutical companies to embrace Formulation Development Outsourcing is its potential to streamline operations, particularly in reducing the time spent on these services, ultimately expediting drug development and market entry. This trend is particularly significant, as it allows companies to optimize their investments and accelerate the delivery of life-changing medications to patients in need.

Increases in pharmaceutical and raw material costs, as well as demand, can have a major negative impact on the market value of Formulation Development Outsourcing. As a marketing tactic to boost market growth, the Formulation Development Outsourcing company developed medical drug patent protection expiration.

Because of the increasing number of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical businesses outsourcing their work, the Formulation Development Outsourcing market has grown significantly. In 2021, the market for Formulation Development Outsourcing in North America maintained a commanding 26.8% share.

For instance, numerous clinical trials are conducted in the United States. Furthermore, it is anticipated that Europe will hold a significant share of the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry. This is due to the government’s supportive initiatives, sedentary lifestyles, and the rise in chronic illnesses driving the market in this region.

Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Industry Key Takeaways

With a market share of US$ 66.6 billion, the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry is predicted to grow at a 7.2% CAGR through 2032.

The Formulation Development Outsourcing market in North America is anticipated to be valued $22.8 billion in 2021.

Through 2032, the Asia Pacific Formulation Development Outsourcing industry is predicted to grow at an 8.1% CAGR.

The Formulation Development Outsourcing industry is expected to be worth US$ 31 billion in 2021.

The oral segment of the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry held a 63.6% revenue share in 2021.

Based on services, the formulation development segment of the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry had a revenue share of 76.6% in 2021.

Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Industry Competitive Landscape:

Some of the primary measures players are employing to take advantage of the Formulation Development Outsourcing industry opportunities include frequent product launches, geographic expansions, and distribution agreements to expand their consumer base.

Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Industry Key Players

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Recipharm

Lonza

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Element

Labcorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon)

Catalent Inc.

Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Industry Recent Developments:

Intertek extended its pharmaceutical services laboratory in Melbourne in 2019.

Cataleny Inc. announced in 2021 that it has acquired the packaging and production businesses of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

In addition, Quotient BioSciences announced plans to acquire Arcinova, a UK-based startup, in 2021. As a result of this acquisition, Quotient Bioscience is now able to offer new services such as medical goods, clinical testing, and drug substance synthesis.

In 2020, Catalent Inc. announced the acquisition of MaStherCell Global Inc. As a result of this increase, the biotech sector is fortifying its position, and new avenues for gene therapy are emerging.

Want More Insights:

In North America, the Drug Development Outsourcing Market is dominated by the United States due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the availability of skilled professionals, and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Canada is also expected to witness significant growth in the market due to the increasing adoption of outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Global Formulation Development Outsourcing Industry Key Segments

By Service:

Preformulation

Formulation Development

By Formulation:

Oral

Injectable

By Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Hematology

Respiratory

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Others

