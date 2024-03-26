Facial Injectables Market to Gain Value of US$ 37.1 Billion by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

In 2022, the global Facial Injectables industry boasted a valuation of US$ 13.5 billion. Projections indicate a notable advancement, with a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2023 to 2031, culminating in an estimated value of US$ 37.1 billion by the close of 2031.

Analysts assert that the surge in non-invasive cosmetic procedures, coupled with an increase in disposable income and evolving consumer preferences, is steering the global facial injectables market. A growing populace is opting for facial injectables to address aesthetic concerns, resulting in heightened demand for dermal fillers and botulinum toxin treatments. This trend is driven by individuals seeking to enhance their appearance and combat signs of aging. Moreover, the aging demographic, coupled with the aspiration to maintain a youthful look, is expected to further drive market expansion. The increasing accessibility and affordability of these treatments, particularly in emerging economies, are anticipated to fuel the growth trajectory of the global facial injectables market.

Facial injectables, including dermal fillers and Botox, are used to improve appearance by restoring volume, smoothing wrinkles, and relaxing facial muscles. Dermal fillers restore volume and enhance contours, while Botox reduces dynamic wrinkles. Commonly treated areas include cheeks, lips, and forehead. These non-invasive treatments offer temporary results and are administered by qualified professionals. Dermal fillers typically contain hyaluronic acid or similar compounds, while Botox is a neurotoxic protein.

Increase in Aesthetic Consciousness and Rise in Number of Cosmetic Procedures

Rising aesthetic awareness among individuals has spurred a surge in demand for cosmetic procedures, propelling the global facial injectables market forward. Factors like the influence of social media, evolving beauty standards, and the desire for self-enhancement have contributed to this trend. Moreover, the introduction of cost-effective injectables has further fueled market expansion. Technological advancements have enabled the production of affordable yet high-quality injectable products, making them accessible to a wider range of consumers who may have been deterred by higher costs previously.

The global facial injectables market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing popularity of non-surgical cosmetic procedures. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), over 10 million cosmetic surgical procedures were performed in 2021, with a considerable portion comprising non-surgical interventions like facial injectables. Key injectables highlighted in the report include calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-L-lactic acid, botulinum toxin, and hyaluronic acid, underscoring their widespread adoption and positive impact on market expansion.

Key Players:

Allergan, Inc., Ipsen (Mayroy SA), Merz Pharma, Suneva Medical, Inc., Medytox, Inc., Sinclair Pharma, Bloomage BioTechnology, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Prollenium Medical Technologies, and Galderma

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Collagen Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Botulinum Toxin Type A Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA) Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres) Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) Others (Polyalkylimide)



Application Facial Line Correction Lip Augmentation Acne Scar Treatment Face Lift Lipoatrophy Treatment Others (earlobe rejuvenation)



End-user Hospitals Dermatology Clinics Others (beauty clinics)



High Demand for Wrinkles & Fine Lines Treatment Bolstering Facial Line Correction Segment

The facial line correction segment is expected to lead the global facial injectables market, driven by increasing demand for non-surgical procedures to reduce signs of aging. Using injectable fillers, such as hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers, it addresses wrinkles and fine lines on the face. This popularity is due to its effectiveness in treating various concerns like crow’s feet, forehead lines, and frown lines, appealing to both younger individuals for prevention and older individuals for reversal of aging signs.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Growing emphasis on personal appearance and self-esteem enhancement Technological advancements leading to safer and more effective procedures Rising geriatric population seeking anti-aging solutions Increasing disposable income and affordability of cosmetic treatments

Challenges: Stringent regulatory requirements and approval processes Potential adverse effects associated with injectable procedures Limited reimbursement policies for cosmetic treatments Cultural and societal stigmas regarding cosmetic enhancements



Key Developments in Global Facial Injectables Market

In May 2023, Evolus, a leading company, announced entry into the U.S. dermal filler market with the introduction of Evolysse. This first-generation cold technology hyaluronic acid (HA) product, developed by Symatese, marks a significant expansion for Evolus. Additionally, Evolus has a portfolio of five fillers currently in late-stage development, with the anticipation of the first approval in the first half of 2025.

In January 2023, Galderma unveiled a revolutionary solution called FACE by Galderma, aimed at assisting healthcare professionals in expanding their practice and enhancing patient satisfaction. This cutting-edge augmented reality application employs digital facial assessment to simulate the outcomes of injectable treatments in real time. With advanced wrinkle detection and dynamic "before and after" images showcasing 19 different injectable treatments, the application offers a comprehensive approach to personalized care.

In May 2021, AbbVie's subsidiary, Allergan Aesthetics, received FDA approval for SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM. This groundbreaking product is designed to enhance cheek smoothness in adults aged 21 and above. It is the sole hyaluronic acid (HA) intradermal microdroplet injection available in the U.S., offering long-lasting results for up to six months when used optimally. This development marks a significant advancement in aesthetic treatments, providing individuals with an effective solution for improving the texture of their skin.

Market Trends:

Shift towards minimally invasive procedures for facial rejuvenation

Rising demand for combination therapies for comprehensive facial enhancement

Introduction of novel injectable formulations with longer-lasting effects and natural outcomes

Emergence of personalized treatment approaches tailored to individual patient needs

Key Market Study Points:

Assessment of market dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends

Analysis of market segmentation based on various parameters such as service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region

Evaluation of competitive landscape encompassing key players, market strategies, and recent developments

Examination of regulatory frameworks, reimbursement policies, and ethical considerations impacting market growth

