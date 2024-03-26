Radiodermatitis Market to Register US$ 506.3 Million Revenue by the end of 2027, Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research has recently released its latest report on the global Radiodermatitis market, covering the historical period from 2017 to 2018 and forecasting trends from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights several key factors driving the market’s growth, including the rise in cancer incidence worldwide, innovation leading to new product offerings, increased partnerships and agreements among companies, collaboration between industry and academia, rising mergers and acquisitions, the entry of new players, and improved access to healthcare.

According to the research findings, radiodermatitis is likely to occur in more than 50% of patients who undergo radiation therapy for cancer, with the potential for this figure to rise as high as 95%. This underscores the significance of addressing radiodermatitis as a critical concern in cancer treatment.

The report indicates that the global radiodermatitis market was valued at US$ 334.2 million in 2018. Furthermore, it is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% and is projected to reach a value of US$ 506.3 Mn from 2019 to 2027, indicating sustained growth prospects for the market in the forecast period.

Rise in cancer incidence across globe and growing co-morbid conditions: Key Drivers

According to WHO, new cancer cases are projected to reach 22 million by 2032, with 9.6 million deaths in 2018 alone. The International Agency for Research on Cancer reports an annual increase of 18.1 million new cases globally, especially in cancers like breast and head and neck, linked to lifestyle factors such as obesity and smoking. These cancers often require radiation therapy, leading to radiation-induced dermatitis. Additionally, rising diabetes and obesity rates increase cancer risk, boosting demand for radiation therapy and radiodermatitis treatment. Lack of standard care products creates opportunities for innovation in the market.

With diabetes cases expected to rise to 34.2 million by 2030, there’s a growing pool of cancer patients at higher risk of radiation-induced skin damage. The radiodermatitis market thrives where cancer cases and radiation therapy are prevalent, particularly in Asia Pacific. Partnerships for product distribution are expanding the reach of novel products developed in North America and Europe to regions like the Middle East & Africa, driving future demand.

Competitive Landscape:

3M,BMG Pharma,ConvaTec Inc,Integra Life Sciences,Intermed Pharmaceuticals,Molnlycke Health Care AB,Smith & Nephew,Stratpharma AG.

Global Radiodermatitis Market – Segmentation

Product

Topical Corticosteroids Hydrophilic Creams Topical Antibiotics



Oral Medication Corticosteroids Oral analgesics & Antibiotics



Dressings Hydrogel Hydrocolloid No Sting Barrier Film Honey Impregnated gauze Silicone coated dressing Others



Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Store

Online Store

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Rising cancer prevalence, technological advancements in radiation therapy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about radiodermatitis management.

Rising cancer prevalence, technological advancements in radiation therapy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about radiodermatitis management. Challenges: Lack of standardized treatment protocols, side effects associated with existing therapies, and stringent regulatory requirements.

Market Trends:

Personalized medicine approaches in radiodermatitis management.

Integration of novel technologies like artificial intelligence for treatment optimization.

Focus on developing advanced topical formulations with fewer side effects.

Key Developments:

In April 2019 , CIVCO Radiotherapy, expertise in offering high quality, patient centric radioactive solutions entered into collaboration with Stratpharma AG to expand their focus on wound care in radiation therapy patients. This is likely to focus on patient centric care and improve post procedure outcomes.

, CIVCO Radiotherapy, expertise in offering high quality, patient centric radioactive solutions entered into collaboration with Stratpharma AG to expand their focus on wound care in radiation therapy patients. This is likely to focus on patient centric care and improve post procedure outcomes. In July 2017, Stratpharma AG launched StrataXRT, the first and only topical film wound dressing product to manage radiation dermatitis. This product is innovative and flexible wound dressing product to promote rapid healing and post radiation therapy patients.

Future Outlook:

The radiodermatitis market is poised for substantial growth, driven by ongoing research and development efforts, technological innovations, and increasing collaborations among key industry players and research institutions. However, addressing the challenges related to treatment standardization and regulatory compliance will be crucial for market expansion.

Key Market Study Points:

Market dynamics analysis including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Competitive landscape assessment highlighting key players, their market share, and strategic initiatives.

Regulatory framework analysis and its impact on market dynamics.

Market segmentation based on various parameters to identify growth opportunities.

