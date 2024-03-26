Global Biometric Payment Market Analysis: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast for 2022-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Biometric Payment Market has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade, with a valuation of US$ 107.4 Mn in 2021, expected to surge to US$ 8.8 Bn by 2031, marking a staggering CAGR of 56.2%. This unprecedented growth is primarily attributed to the widespread adoption of smartphones and the internet, driving the popularity of biometric payments globally. In particular, the BFSI sector has embraced digital transformation, bolstering online banking and virtual transactions, thus propelling the biometric payment industry forward. Regulatory directives like the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) mandate by the European Union have also contributed to the rise in biometric payment card usage, further stimulating market progress.

Industry Overview: Biometric authentication, leveraging unique physical and behavioral characteristics, has emerged as a cornerstone of secure identification and access control. The introduction of biometric payment cards has streamlined the authentication process at POS terminals, replacing traditional methods and enhancing the checkout experience. Fingerprint scanning and facial recognition stand out as the most widely used biometric methods globally, revolutionizing payment authentication.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77910&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

Emerging Trends: Continuous authentication and behavioral biometrics are emerging as pivotal strategies for strengthening security in mobile apps and mitigating vulnerability to cybercrimes. By constantly analyzing user behaviors and combining various biometric data points, continuous authentication offers real-time protection against fraudulent activities, enhancing overall cybersecurity measures.

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Companies Profiled

Thales Group

Safran

NEC Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd

Precise Biometrics

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Linxens

ZWIPE

IDEMIA

CardLab

Kona I

Fingerprint Cards AB

Market Dynamics: The surge in mobile and internet penetration, coupled with the increasing adoption of biometric authentication in digital banking, is driving market growth. Biometric technology not only reduces authentication time but also enhances security, mitigating risks associated with fraudulent activities such as phishing and identity fraud.

Opportunities and Challenges: While the market presents immense opportunities for growth, challenges such as data privacy concerns and interoperability issues remain significant hurdles. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the expanding biometric payment market.

Future Outlook: North America is anticipated to dominate the global biometric payment market, driven by the presence of key players and advancements in digital payment systems. However, Asia Pacific is also poised for substantial growth, fueled by rapid advancements in technology and digital infrastructure.

Consumer Behaviour: Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards biometric payment solutions due to their convenience and enhanced security features. The ability to verify payments and conduct transactions seamlessly without compromising security is driving widespread adoption among consumers worldwide.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77910<ype=S&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

About Transparency Market Research



Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453