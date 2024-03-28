Creative Diagnostics Launches Citrinin Test Reagents for Food Safety

Shirley, NY, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for food, feed, environmental and toxicological sample analysis, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Citrinin Test Reagents. These reagents are designed to address the critical need for accurate and reliable detection of Citrinin, a mycotoxin commonly found in stored grains, fruits, and other food products.

Mycotoxins are toxic metabolites produced by various species of fungi, mainly belonging to the genera Aspergillus, Penicillium and Fusarium. They usually enter the food chain through contaminated food and feed crops, mainly cereals. Mycotoxins in food and feed can cause serious acute and chronic health effects in humans and animals. Therefore, mycotoxin analysis of food and feed is necessary and often required by law.

Citrinin is a yellow nephrotoxic mycotoxin produced by fungi such as Penicillium, Aspergillus and Monascus. It is usually found together with another nephrotoxic mycotoxin, ochratoxin A. Citrinin is generally formed under poor post-harvest storage conditions and are found primarily in stored grains, but also in other plant products such as beans, fruits, fruit and vegetable juices, herbs and spices, and spoiled dairy products. It can cause different toxic effects, such as nephrotoxic, hepatotoxic and cytotoxic effects.

The high toxicity and carcinogenicity of mycotoxins and their ability to cause a wide range of pathologies make it necessary to monitor food and feed, which requires reliable analytical methods. A variety of testing solutions are available for the analysis of mycotoxins in food and feed, from rapid tests that are easy to perform to more time-consuming reference method tests that provide more detailed results. Results can be qualitative, semi-quantitative or quantitative.

High performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and lateral flow detection (LFD) are the main methods for mycotoxin analysis. To date, high-performance liquid chromatography with fluorescence detection (HPLC-FLD) is the method of choice for routine citrinin analysis. The limit of detection (LOD) can be as low as 0.1 µg/kg.

Creative Diagnostics now offers a range of Citrinin Test Reagents for the detection of Citrinin, including the Mouse Anti-Citrinin monoclonal antibody, clone CIT (CABT-L2517) and Citrinin [BSA] (DAGPY-0061). These reagents provide a rapid, accurate, and easy-to-use method for detecting citrinin in food and feed products. They are a valuable tool for food safety professionals who want to ensure the safety of their products.

By providing accurate and sensitive detection, Creative Diagnostics empowers scientists to protect consumers from harmful mycotoxins. To learn more about the Citrinin Test Reagents and to explore Creative Diagnostics’ comprehensive product portfolio, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/food-analysis/tag-citrinin-33.htm.

