Digital Freight Brokerage Market to Garner USD 26 billion by 2030: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ —Digital freight brokerage Market platforms leverage technology to connect shippers with carriers, streamlining the process of freight matching, booking, tracking, and payment. These platforms utilize algorithms, automation, and real-time data analytics to optimize supply chain operations, reduce costs, and enhance visibility and efficiency.

Digital Freight Brokerage market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 26 billion by the conclusion of the forecast period in 2030. Furthermore, the report anticipates that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33% between 2020 and 2030.

Digital freight brokerage allows the shipper and carrier to collect fuel advance and quick pay options to increase the efficiency of the trucking operation. Companies can upload images of invoices through smartphones and devices for confirmation of the delivery and pick-up of goods.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as types, applications, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the report.

Key players operating in the global Digital Freight Brokerage market are:

C.H. Robinson,Cargocentric Inc.,CEVA Logistics,Convoy,Coyote Logistics,LLC,DAT Solutions,LLC,DB Schenker Logistics,DHL International GmbH,Echo Global Logistics,Cargomatic Inc.,J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.,Kintetsu World Express,Kuehne + Nagel International AG,Loadsmart Inc.,Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.,TGMatrix Limited.,Transfix,Trucker Path Inc.,Truckstop.com,Uber Freight

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Digital Freight Brokerage Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing demand for real-time visibility, cost optimization, and efficiency in freight management, growing e-commerce activities, and advancements in digital technologies are driving market growth.

Challenges: Concerns regarding data security and privacy, resistance to digitalization among traditional players, and regulatory complexities pose challenges to market expansion.

Market Trends:

Adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technology to enhance efficiency, transparency, and security in freight transactions.

Integration of IoT (Internet of Things) devices for real-time monitoring of cargo conditions and supply chain visibility.

Expansion of digital freight brokerage platforms into new geographic markets and industry verticals.

