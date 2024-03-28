Blow Molding Plastic Packaging Procurement – Sourcing and Intelligence 2030

Blow Molding Plastic Packaging Cost and Pricing Analysis

In this blow molding plastic packaging procurement intelligence report, we have estimated the pricing of the key cost components. Raw material, design, engineering, manufacturing form the largest cost component of blow molding plastic packaging implementation. Raw materials such as Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) account for 50-60% of the total cost. The cost also depends on the type of blow molding such as extrusion, injection, and injection stretch blow mold. For instance, a single cavity extrusion blow mold costs around USD 3000 and a multi cavity can go to the extent of USD 25,000. In comparison, Injection molding costs a little higher than extrusion blow molding, the reason being the complex procedure to gain higher efficiency. The cost involved in injection molding depends upon the amount of tonnage pressure that is put up to keep the mold intact. The cost takes around USD 3000 to 6000 for a single cavity and up to USD 90,000 depending upon the capacity of production. Despite being costly, it provides very efficient production of the category which cover up the initial costs.

On the other hand, other costs include tooling, shipping, and overhead. Tooling is the cost of the molds that are used to produce the parts. Shipping costs will depend on the distance that the parts have to be shipped. Overhead costs include things like rent, utilities, and insurance. Total cost will vary depending on the specific factors involved, but a general estimate is that the cost of blow molding a plastic part will be between USD 0.50 and USD 5.00 per part.

Order your copy of the Blow Molding Plastic Packaging category procurement intelligence report 2023-2030, published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

Operational Capabilities – Blow Molding Plastic Packaging

Industries Served – 25%

Certification – 20%

Geographic Service Provision – 15%

Employee Strength – 12%

Years in Service – 10%

Revenue Generated – 10%

Key Clients – 8%

Functional Capabilities – Blow Molding Plastic Packaging

Polyethylene (PE) – 25%

Polypropylene (PP) – 25%

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) – 25%

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) – 25%

Rate Benchmarking

The geographical location, scale, and type of the business play a vital factor in analyzing the rate benchmarking of the blow molding plastic packaging category. For example, molding services in China are typically cheaper than services in other parts of the world. For instance, injection molding in China costs around USD 1,000 for small-scale production, and for large production, depending on the work quality and quantity, it may go to USD 12,000 which is relatively cheaper due to manufacturing conditions specific to the country. China has also the latest technology compared to other countries such as 3D printing and automation which drastically reduces labor costs.

The cost of blow molding plastic packaging services varies depending on the scale of the project. For example, a small business that is simply looking to produce on a smaller scale will likely pay higher than a large enterprise that is looking to produce on a large scale. Prices also depend on the complexity of the blow molding application. For instance, Injection molding has the highest complexity among all others, but with larger complexity, it delivers more accuracy and precise production. Cost is also higher as high as about 50 -60% higher than the extrusion type.

List of Key Suppliers

Niagara Bottling Llc

Petainer UK Holdings Ltd.

Nampak Plastics Europe Limited

Plastipak Packaging Inc.

Esterform Packaging

Plastic Technologies Inc.

Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd.

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Logoplaste

Greiner Packaging International

Sailor Plastics

Artenius Pet Packaging Europe (Appe)

Amcor Rigid Plastics

Constar Plastics B.V

Supplier Newsletter

In May 2023, PepsiCo announced to automate the process of production to ease the process and increase the efficiency of the operations involved. This includes packaging equipment, such as palletizing equipment, fillers, packers, stretch wrappers, and labelers. They have automated tasks such as changeover management, machine setups during format changes, and mold changes on blow molding equipment.

In 2022, UNIKO developed a unified approach for continuous extrusion, accumulation technologies, and all brands of blow molding machines as “UNIKO 2.0 PLC Controls and Software”. With its rapid adaptation technology, it can be applied to any blow molding machine of extrusion type with accumulation or continuous technology. In August 2022, Jomar Corporation expanded its line with the addition of blow machines of extrusion type from Automa by Magic. These machines are equipped with UNIKO 2.0 technology and increased the capacity of various extrusion shuttles from 8 to 33 tons. These can handle specially designed molding stackable jerry cans.

In 2022, PepsiCo announced to use 3D printing for making the bottle molds at their R&D campus in New York. This helps them in saving around USD 10,000 for creating a blow mold set of metal. It has improved efficiency and lowered the cost of production involved resulting in decreased time to launch new products.

In October 2021, Coca-Cola, UPM, and Changchun Meihe announced to commercialization of the technology of converting second gen biomass to plant-based mono ethylene glycol. This has reduced the usage of oil-based plastic used during production. This has helped them to achieve their goal towards carbon emission reduction by reducing the usage of oil-based plastics in packaging, and other materials of the category.

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Blow Molding Plastic Packaging Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Blow Molding Plastic Packaging Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 10% – 15% (Annually)

10% – 15% (Annually) Pricing Models : Cost plus pricing model, volume-based pricing model

Cost plus pricing model, volume-based pricing model Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence Supplier Selection Criteria : By type, operating capability, quality measures, technology, certifications, regulatory compliance, and others

By type, operating capability, quality measures, technology, certifications, regulatory compliance, and others Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):