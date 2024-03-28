Animal Healthcare Market Research study on Future Challenges, Growth Statistics and Forecast to 2028

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ —The Animal Healthcare Market encompasses a broad range of products and services dedicated to maintaining the health and well-being of animals, including livestock, companion animals, and wildlife. It plays a vital role in ensuring animal welfare, supporting food security, and preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases. The market includes pharmaceuticals, vaccines, feed additives, diagnostics, and veterinary services.

Animal Healthcare market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 63.2 Bn by the end of 2028, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

The Animal Healthcare Market is driven by various factors such as the increasing prevalence of animal diseases, growing demand for protein-rich food products, rising pet ownership, and the implementation of stringent regulations concerning animal health and welfare. It covers both preventive and therapeutic measures to control diseases, enhance productivity, and improve the quality of animal-derived products.

The significant players operating in the global Animal Healthcare market are

Zoetis, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., MERIAL Limited, Bayer AG, Novartis Animal Health, Inc., Virbac SA, Ceva Santé Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco Products Company, and Vétoquinol SA.

Key Drivers:

Rising Demand for Protein Products: The growing global population and changing dietary preferences have led to an increased demand for protein-rich food products such as meat, milk, and eggs. This drives the need for effective animal healthcare solutions to ensure the health and productivity of livestock animals. Prevalence of Animal Diseases: The prevalence of infectious diseases, parasitic infestations, and other health issues in animals poses significant challenges to the agricultural and livestock industries. The need to control and manage these diseases fuels the demand for veterinary medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics. Increasing Pet Ownership: The growing trend of pet ownership, particularly in urban areas, has led to an increase in spending on veterinary care, pet insurance, and pet products. This trend drives the demand for animal healthcare products and services tailored to companion animals. Technological Advancements: Advances in biotechnology, genomics, and diagnostic imaging technologies have revolutionized the field of animal healthcare, enabling more accurate diagnostics, targeted therapies, and personalized medicine for animals. Regulatory Mandates: Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations and standards concerning animal health, welfare, and food safety. Compliance with these regulations necessitates the use of approved veterinary medicines, vaccines, and management practices, driving market growth.

Recent Developments:

Focus on Preventive Healthcare: There is a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures such as vaccination programs, biosecurity protocols, and integrated pest management strategies to minimize the risk of disease outbreaks and reduce reliance on antimicrobial agents. Expansion of Product Portfolios: Leading animal healthcare companies are expanding their product portfolios through research and development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to address emerging health challenges and cater to evolving consumer demands. Digital Health Solutions: The integration of digital technologies, telemedicine, and data analytics in animal healthcare management is gaining traction, enabling remote monitoring, disease surveillance, and personalized treatment approaches for animals. One Health Approach: The concept of One Health, which recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, is driving collaborative efforts among veterinarians, medical professionals, and environmental scientists to address shared health challenges and promote holistic healthcare solutions.

Market Segmentation –

By Product Pharmaceuticals Feed Additives Vaccines

By Animal Type Companion Animals Production Animals



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Animal Healthcare Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Animal Healthcare Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Animal Healthcare industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

