Animal Health Care Market Report: By Types, By applications, By Manufacturers, Forecast 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Animal Health Care Market is driven by the increasing awareness of pet owners and livestock producers regarding the importance of preventive healthcare, the rise in zoonotic diseases, and the growing demand for protein-rich diets globally. The market caters to the diverse needs of animals, including disease prevention, treatment of illnesses, nutritional support, and overall health management.

Animal Health Care market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 1.36 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Animal Health Care market are- Pfizer plc, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Olympus Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Ltd.

Key Drivers:

Rising Pet Ownership: The increasing adoption of companion animals, driven by changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the growing human-animal bond, fuels the demand for animal healthcare products and services. Pet owners are increasingly investing in preventive healthcare, nutrition, and wellness solutions for their pets, driving market growth. Growing Livestock Production: The expansion of the livestock industry to meet the rising demand for meat, milk, and eggs, particularly in emerging economies, drives the demand for animal health products and services. Livestock producers prioritize disease prevention, biosecurity measures, and herd management practices to ensure optimal productivity and profitability. Focus on Preventive Healthcare: There is a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare strategies, including vaccination programs, parasite control, and nutritional management, to maintain animal health and productivity. Veterinary professionals advocate for regular health check-ups, wellness exams, and tailored healthcare plans to prevent diseases and ensure early detection and intervention. Zoonotic Disease Concerns: The increasing awareness of zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted between animals and humans, underscores the importance of animal health and biosecurity measures. Effective disease control and surveillance programs, along with vaccination campaigns and hygiene practices, mitigate the risk of zoonotic outbreaks and safeguard public health.

Recent Developments:

Advancements in Veterinary Pharmaceuticals: Pharmaceutical companies are developing innovative therapies and formulations to address emerging veterinary health challenges, including antimicrobial resistance, parasitic infections, and chronic diseases. The introduction of novel drug delivery systems, improved formulations, and biologics enhances treatment options and patient outcomes. Expansion of Diagnostic Capabilities: Diagnostic laboratories and veterinary clinics are investing in advanced diagnostic technologies and testing platforms to improve disease detection, monitoring, and surveillance. Point-of-care diagnostics, molecular testing, and imaging modalities enable rapid and accurate diagnosis, guiding treatment decisions and improving patient care. Digital Health Solutions: The integration of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine, wearable devices, and health monitoring apps, revolutionizes veterinary care delivery. Remote consultations, telehealth platforms, and electronic medical records enhance access to veterinary services, enable real-time monitoring of animal health parameters, and facilitate client communication and engagement. Regulatory Compliance and Standards: Regulatory agencies and industry stakeholders collaborate to establish and enforce standards, guidelines, and best practices for animal health and welfare. Compliance with regulatory requirements, quality assurance programs, and pharmacovigilance activities ensures the safety, efficacy, and quality of animal health products and services.

Market Segmentation –

Animal Type Bovine

Porcine

Ovine

Poultry Therapeutic Type Drugs Analgesic Antipyretic Anti-inflammatory Others

Vaccines Live Attenuated Inactivated Vaccine Others

Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies

Others

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Animal Health Care Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Animal Health Care Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Animal Health Care industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

