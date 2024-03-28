North America Outdoor Ice Rink Market Forecast 2022-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The North America outdoor ice rink market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach a valuation of US$ 261.0 Mn by 2031, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2022. This ascent is fueled by a confluence of factors, including the rising popularity of outdoor sports and recreational activities, increased government investment in sports infrastructure, and technological advancements in rink construction.

Key Players and Market Developments

ICE N’GO, Custom Ice Inc., Cascadia Sport Systems Inc., Xtraice, Smart Rink, Iron Sleek, Inc., CTC Group Canada Inc., Synthetic Ice Solutions, Total Sport Solutions, Inc., and Ice Rink Warehouse are prominent players operating in the market. Vendors have been profiled in the North America outdoor ice rink market report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.

Market Dynamics:

Popularity of Outdoor Sports and Recreational Activities: The allure of winter sports, particularly ice hockey, sled hockey, and skating, continues to captivate North Americans. With major ice hockey leagues like the Ontario Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League, Canada stands as a beacon of this sporting culture. Additionally, the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with outdoor activities is fostering a demand for backyard ice rinks, further propelling market growth.

Government Investment in Sports Infrastructure: Governments across North America, recognizing the importance of urban parks and recreational spaces, are allocating substantial budgets for their development. For instance, Canada earmarked US$ 130 Mn from its 2021 budget for the establishment of urban parks. This investment not only enhances public well-being but also provides a fertile ground for the expansion of outdoor ice rink facilities.

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented into natural and artificial ice rinks, with the latter gaining traction due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of installation. Artificial rinks, often constructed with plastic and concrete slabs cooled by a refrigeration system, offer a viable solution for regions where natural freezing temperatures are not feasible.

Regional Outlook: Canada is poised to dominate the North American outdoor ice rink market, driven by its fervent passion for ice hockey and a robust infrastructure supporting winter sports. The United States follows closely, witnessing significant demand for outdoor ice rink liners, especially in states like Illinois, Massachusetts, and California.

Future Outlook: The future of the North America outdoor ice rink market appears promising, with continued innovation in product development and a growing emphasis on sustainability. As technological advancements drive down costs associated with refrigerated rinks, accessibility to these facilities is expected to increase, further fostering the growth of the market.

