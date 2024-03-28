North America Toilet Paper Market Overview 2022-2031: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The North American toilet paper market is poised for substantial growth in the coming decade, driven by factors such as urbanization, increased awareness of cleanliness, and shifts in consumer behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a valuation of US$13.6 billion in 2021, this market is projected to reach US$22.5 billion by 2031, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This article explores the key drivers, trends, and projections shaping the future of the toilet paper market in North America.

Key Players and Market Developments

Expansion of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions are the strategies adopted by key players. Cascades Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sephora USA, Inc., The Clorox Company, Essity AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and The Sofidel Group are the prominent entities operating in this market.

Rise in Hygiene Consciousness:

The emergence of COVID-19 has significantly influenced consumer behavior, leading to a heightened focus on hygiene and cleanliness. As a result, there has been a surge in the demand for toilet paper as consumers seek to ensure safe hygiene practices. The pandemic-induced work-from-home trend, coupled with lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders, has further fueled this demand, particularly in the residential segment.

Diversification and Innovation:

To meet evolving consumer preferences and sustainability concerns, manufacturers are innovating with new product offerings such as bamboo toilet paper. This trend towards eco-friendly alternatives reflects a broader shift towards environmentally conscious consumption patterns. Additionally, advancements in distribution channels, particularly through e-commerce platforms, are enhancing accessibility and convenience for consumers.

Commercial Sector Dynamics:

The commercial sector, including hospitality, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and retail, represents a significant growth opportunity for the toilet paper market. Expansion in these sectors, coupled with an emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene, is driving increased adoption of toilet paper products. Moreover, the rise in tourism and hospitality activities in North America is further contributing to market expansion.

Regional Insights: The United States accounts for the largest share of the North American toilet paper market, driven by robust demand across various end-use sectors. The market dynamics spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to persist, shaping consumer behavior and market trends for years to come. In Canada, demand for toilet paper surged during the peak of the pandemic, underscoring the resilience and adaptability of the market in response to changing circumstances.

Future Outlook: Looking ahead, the North American toilet paper market is poised for sustained growth, propelled by factors such as population growth, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. The residential segment is expected to remain dominant, driven by heightened awareness of hygiene practices. However, the commercial sector presents significant opportunities for market expansion, particularly in segments such as hospitality and healthcare.

