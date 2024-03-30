Future Electronics Congratulates Rémy Hurault-Chabanier for 20 Years of Service

Paris, France, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 20th milestone service anniversary of Rémy Hurault-Chabanier.

Rémy began his career with Future Electronics in 2004 as a Buyer for PN Electronics, a subsidiary of Future Electronics. In 2009 he became a Customer Service Assistant, which remains his position today.

In his spare time, Rémy enjoys sharing moments with family and friends, cooking, reading, and travelling. He plays ping-pong and pétanque and is also the proud owner of a new apartment in the 14th district of Paris.

“It is with great pleasure I have worked hard for 20 years in this wonderful organization,” says Rémy. “I am very lucky and grateful, life is beautiful”.

Future Electronics is proud to be an employer of choice for hardworking individuals such as Rémy. The organization takes great care in fostering a work environment that stimulates learning and growth while promoting longevity and commitment.

Future Electronics congratulates Rémy and thanks him for his dedication over the past 20 years, and looks forward to the years to come.

