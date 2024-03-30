Thai Food Products International partners with Food Farm Hub to introduce powdered food and beverage ingredients worldwide

Bangkok, Thailand, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Thai Food Products International, a top player in the food and beverage industry, has partnered with Food Farm Hub to bring high-quality food ingredients, additives, and powdered food and beverage to global markets.

The Expertise in Powdered Food and Beverage

Thai Foods Product International Co., Ltd, provides you with an innovative powdered food and beverage, designed to blend seamlessly into your product line, offering both remarkable flavor profiles and unmatched convenience. Perfectly crafted for food and beverage industry professionals, their powdered food and beverage are ideal for busy kitchens and beverage manufacturers seeking efficiency without compromising taste.

All of their powdered food and beverage ingredients are manufactured under standards of the Thai FDA, GMP, HACCP, and Halal Certificate in order to ensure that international and domestic customers gain high-quality, hygienic, and safe products.

Thai Foods Product International Products:

Powdered Food and Beverage

Food Ingredients

Food Additive

Ice Cream Powder Mix

Indulge in the robust milk, sweet, and delectable flavor designed to masterfully mask the acidity of coffee. Their sweetened condensed milk powder helps enhance your beverages and dishes, from teas, coffee drinks, and bakery, with an effortless blend of sweetened condensed milk powder and water.

Experience the exquisite taste of FREEZE-DRIED DURIAN POWDER made from 100% freeze-dried durian. Carefully selected and processed to preserve its natural color. This powdered food and beverage is perfect for desserts and beverages like mooncake and smoothie.

Coconut cream milk powder, for your beverage industry. Simply combine coconut cream milk powder with hot water to indulge in the authentic taste and aroma of a creamy coconut cream drink.

Their ice cream powder mix is a velvety, fluffy texture that rivals even the finest traditional gelato. Simplify your ice cream experience with an easy blend of just water and their premium ice cream powder mix—transforming your ordinary ice cream into gourmet pleasures with their powdered food and beverage ingredients. Ice cream powder mixes a variety of flavors; chocolate, coconut, durian, mango, Thai milk tea, and vanilla.

Natural brown sugar, meticulously crafted from the finest sugar cane using state-of-the-art technology. No added glazing agents, ensuring purity and quality. A delightful, sweet aroma that enhances any dish, flavor that surpasses ordinary brown sugar, giving your recipes an edge

Their brown sugar is incredibly versatile. Its rich molasses content makes it an excellent replacement for white sugar, adding depth to the flavors of your culinary creations. Use it in making savory soy sauce concoctions or sweeten the deal with exceptional baked goodies like gooey brownies and crisp cookies. It adds a delightful twist as a topping for both hot and cold beverages and is an ingredient of choice for creating rich, velvety syrups.

Monosodium L-Glutamate (OG+ brand) from Thailand. Their MSG is more concentrated that others, enhances flavors across food categories, can be mixed well with meat, fish, poultry, many vegetables, sauces, soups, marinades and increases the overall preference of certain foods. ensuring quality and taste excellence for your food industry.

Please visit Thai Food Products International e-Store at https://www.foodfarmhub.com/thai-foods-product-international

About Thai Food Products International

Thai Food Products International established in 2000 has been at the forefront of powdered food and beverage product development. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing processes combine with a deep respect for traditional Thai flavors to produce food additives and ingredients that are second to none. Their relentless commitment to quality and innovation has made them trusted partners to food and beverage service professionals and manufacturers around the globe.

About Food Farm Hub

Food Farm Hub is an online business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for food and agricultural products. We offer buyers a one-stop platform to source verified suppliers of food and agricultural products from around the world, while helping suppliers increase their business opportunities and international recognition.

Food Farm Hub is a one-stop food and agriculture marketplace for farmers, food manufacturers, exporters, importers, food distributors, wholesale buyers, food traders, supermarkets, restaurants, food retailers, and bulk food consumers. We provide a professional platform where businesses can find the products they need, from ingredients to develop food products, cosmetics, medicine through to products for resale, wholesale, OEM, and other purposes.

Food Farm Hub is backed by AsiaPay Capital, accelerator program of AsiaPay Group, a premier digital payment solution and e-business and technology vendor service for banks, airlines, and hotels, as well as the food & beverage, insurance, and telecommunications industries, e-commerce merchants, and other businesses with over 20 years of experience across 16 offices throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Please visit Food Farm Hub at www.foodfarmhub.com