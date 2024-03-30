El Paso Families Trust Westside Dentistry For Quality Dental Care

El Paso, TX, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Westside Dentistry Stephen J. Kimball, D.M.D. celebrates getting recognized as the leading family dentist in El Paso, TX. The community members trust Dr. Stephen J. Kimball and his team for exceptional dental care to maintain healthy smiles.

Dr. Kimball and Dr. Hanin Abuafeefeh set the foundation for optimal oral health with quality treatments at this practice. Patients from every age group can visit here for personalized treatments in a relaxing setup. The office makes cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, restorative dentistry, and dental implants within everyone’s reach.

El Paso families can consult the dentists here to ensure lasting protection for teeth with general dentistry services. With fillings, sealants, and mouthguards, individuals can conceal various imperfections like cavities, cracks, and injuries.

Westside Dentistry Stephen J. Kimball, D.M.D. offers Invisalign and Invisalign Teen, which can effectively and discretely straighten teeth. The office is trusted by many patients needing root canals, gum disease treatment, or other specialty dentistry services.

Dr. Kimball, the reputed El Paso dentist, states, “We aim to address all oral health concerns of families in our community, elevating patient comfort and experience. From routine checkups to cleanings and TMJ treatment to oral surgery, our family dentist caters to individual needs for perfecting smiles.”

