Leo Eventi Announces Expansion of Elopement Planning Services in Italy

Rome, Italy, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Leo Eventi, a leading Italian wedding planning company, announces the expansion of its elopement planning services across the country.

Couples Dream Big, Elope Intimately

Destination weddings are becoming increasingly popular, and elopements are at the forefront of this trend. Leo Eventi recognizes the growing desire for intimate, personalized ceremonies in breathtaking Italian locations. With their expanded elopement planning services, Leo Eventi caters to couples seeking a stress-free and unforgettable experience.

Expertise Curated for Every Corner of Italy

Leo Eventi boasts a team of experienced and passionate planners with a deep understanding of Italy’s diverse regions. From the romantic canals of Venice to the sun-drenched Amalfi Coast, Tuscany’s rolling hills, or the serene shores of Lake Como, Leo Eventi curates elopement experiences that capture the essence of each location.

Quote:

“We are thrilled to expand our elopement planning services,” says Monica Roma , Company Founder and General Manager at Leo Eventi. “Italy offers a magical backdrop for intimate weddings, and we are dedicated to creating a bespoke experience that reflects each couple’s unique vision. Whether it’s a sunrise ceremony overlooking the vineyards of Tuscany or a candlelit vow exchange in a historic Roman piazza, we handle all the details, allowing couples to simply say ‘I do’ and celebrate their love.”

About Leo Eventi

Leo Eventi is a premier wedding planning company based in Italy, specializing in crafting unforgettable elopements and intimate weddings. With a focus on meticulous planning, exceptional service, and a deep connection to the country’s most captivating locations, Leo Eventi ensures a stress-free and magical celebration for couples around the world.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Phone: +39 339 7877712

SKYPE: MONICA.ROMA31

Learn more at https://www.leoeventi.com/