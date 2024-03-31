Discover Cutting-Edge Solutions at CPhI Japan 2024 with Huateng Pharma

Hunan, China, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a global leader in PEG derivatives and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services, cordially invites you to visit our booth at CPhI Japan 2024, held from April 17th to 19th at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan.

Event Details:

Date: April 17 – 19, 2024

Booth No.: 4X-08

Location: Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan

Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd specializes in providing comprehensive support to the biopharmaceutical and chemical pharmaceutical industries. Our advanced PEGs technology enables us to supply high-quality PEG derivatives, catering to diverse pharmaceutical applications. Additionally, we offer customized raw material solutions through our state-of-the-art CDMO capabilities, facilitating the development and production of APIs and intermediates.

At CPhI Japan 2024, we welcome you to explore our extensive product portfolio, featuring innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical sector. Our team will be on hand to discuss how our expertise and capabilities can benefit your projects and contribute to your success.

“We are thrilled to participate in CPhI Japan 2024 and showcase our latest offerings to industry professionals,” said Sonia, BD at Huateng Pharma “This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to engage with stakeholders, forge new partnerships, and demonstrate our commitment to delivering excellence in pharmaceutical solutions.”

Join us at booth 4X-08 and discover how Huateng Pharma can support your pharmaceutical endeavors with our cutting-edge technologies and personalized services.

For more information about Huateng Pharma and its participation in CPHI Japan 2024, please visit us.huatengsci.com or contact sales@huatengusa.com.

About Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Huateng Pharma is a leading supplier of PEG derivatives and CDMO services for the pharmaceutical industry. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we offer a comprehensive range of solutions, from R&D lab supply to commercial production. Our commitment to quality, reliability, and flexibility has established us as a trusted partner in the global pharmaceutical market.

Media Contact

Email: sales@huatengusa.com

Telephone: +86 731 89916275

Website: https://us.huatengsci.com/

Address: Building E1, Lugu Corporation Plaza, High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, Changsha City, Hunan Province, P.R.China

Zip code: 410205