DJ KC to Bring Flashback Fridays! Alive at Bartega, Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore

Belmore, Australia, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready to groove to the beats of DJ KC, as Flashback Fridays! brings you an electrifying night of music and nostalgia at Bartega, located in the heart of Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore.

DJ KC’s musical journey began in the vibrant era of the mid-80s, where he started his career as a mobile jock, renowned for his funky tunes. Since then, he has embarked on a remarkable journey, breaking into Sydney’s legendary club circuit in the 1990s, gracing iconic venues such as Kinselas, The Dome, and Ziguratt.

Known for his groundbreaking performances and unparalleled skills, DJ KC’s innovative turntable tricks and live remixing have captivated audiences across Australia. His accolades include winning the Australian DJ Championships three years in a row, solidifying his status as a trailblazer in the industry.

With a diverse repertoire spanning from Hip Hop to R&B, Funk, Disco, House, and Techno, DJ KC promises to take you on a musical odyssey like no other. Prepare to dance the night away as he spins an eclectic mix of genres and mash-ups, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

Don’t miss your chance to witness DJ KC in action at Bartega, located within the vibrant Canterbury Leagues Club in Belmore. Mark your calendars for Flashback Fridays! and get ready to relive the magic of the past while creating new memories on March 30th at 8pm.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.