Sebastian Thomas to Enchant Audiences with Acoustic Covers Show at Canterbury Leagues Club

Belmore, NSW, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Prepare for an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies and captivating performances as Sebastian Thomas, one of Australia’s most acclaimed session vocalists, takes the stage at the Atrium Bar in Canterbury Leagues Club on Friday, March 29th at 8:00 PM.

With an illustrious career that includes collaborations with renowned artists such as Guy Sebastian, Stan Walker, and Samantha Jade, Sebastian Thomas brings a wealth of experience and talent to his acoustic covers show. Audiences can expect a mesmerizing blend of R&B, soul, pop, and a touch of rock, delivered with Thomas’s signature style and charm.

Sebastian plays a fantastic mix of R&B, soul, pop, and a touch of rock that has audiences constantly giving amazing feedback. His undeniable talent and magnetic stage presence make him one of Australia’s finest vocalists, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Atrium Bar for what promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing Sebastian Thomas’s music for the first time, this is an event not to be missed. Join us for an intimate and soul-stirring performance that will leave you wanting more.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, March 29th

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Atrium Bar, Canterbury Leagues Club

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

