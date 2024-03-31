DJ Dee Wolf: Bringing Soulful Beats to Canterbury Leagues Club’s Bartega this Friday!

Belmore, NSW, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready to groove to the mesmerizing beats of DJ Dee Wolf as he takes over Bartega this Friday, March 29th. Renowned for his captivating performances and unparalleled music selection, DJ Dee Wolf promises an electrifying night of entertainment.

With a career spanning across clubs, pubs, festivals, and special events, DJ Dee Wolf has established himself as a seasoned DJ with a knack for curating unforgettable sets. Specializing in R&B, Soul, Reggae, and Funk genres, DJ Dee Wolf’s passion for music shines through in every track he plays.

“ DJ Dee Wolf’s journey is an ode to timeless tunes and memorable experiences,” said a spokesperson for Bartega. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to our venue and provide our guests with an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.”

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical experience! Join us at Bartega this Friday, March 29th, and let DJ Dee Wolf take you on a journey through the best of R&B, Soul, Reggae, and Funk.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, March 29th, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Location: Bartega, Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore, NSW

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.