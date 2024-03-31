Scootaround – WHILL Spring Celebration Purchase a WHILL Model C2 or F and get $250 Off Accessories

USA, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — As the spring season blossoms, Scootaround Store is thrilled to announce a special celebration in collaboration with Whill, providing customers with an exclusive promotion to improve their mobility experience.

The offer is valid until 03/31/24, customers who purchase a Whill Model C2 or F will receive $250 towards accessories, unleashing a world of customization and ease for their mobility devices.

Embracing Spirits with Mobility Freedom

In the spirit of springtime rebirth and rejuvenation, Scootaround Store is committed to giving its patrons the freedom to explore and fully live their lives. With the Whill Spring Celebration offer, users may update their mobility devices with specialized accessories made to fit their needs and lifestyle, and thereby embrace the spirit of spring.

Customization and Convenience

Customers get a rare chance to improve their mobility experience with a variety of accessories made for comfort, convenience, and style thanks to the Whill campaign at the Scootaround Store.

Customers can customize their Whill Model C2 or F to fit their unique tastes and lifestyles, from cup holders and smartphone Holders to storage baskets and personalized seating options.





The Whill Model C2 and F are well-known for their innovative designs, state-of-the-art functionality, and outstanding performance. With the unparalleled mobility and maneuverability of the Whill series, users can effortlessly maneuver through tight areas and across rugged terrain, enabling them to go wherever life leads them.



Join the Spring Celebration

Don’t pass up this unique chance to enhance your mobility experience with Whill and Scootaround Store.

Offer valid till 03/31/24

Take advantage of the $250 accessory credit shopping online at: https://scootaroundstore.com/en to learn more about the Whill Model C2 and F.



Let’s enjoy our freedom of movement and limitless options as we welcome the approach of spring!