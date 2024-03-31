UNDP Youth Co:Lab Workshop Features Shreekant Patil’s Mentorship and Insightful Workshop on Business Model Canvas for Startups

Nashik, India, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, mentor at MAARG Startup India and founder of PARENTNashik, recently led an insightful workshop on business model canvas and entrepreneurship as part of the Youth Co:Lab Capacity Building workshop. The workshop, organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Citi Foundation- Youth Co:Lab, aimed to empower and invest in youth across the Asia-Pacific region to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through leadership, social innovation, and entrepreneurship.

In line with the mission of Youth Co:Lab, which was launched in India in 2019 in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, the focus of the sixth edition of Youth Co:Lab India was to identify and support youth-led early-stage social enterprises or innovations working in key domains. These included agriculture fintech and insurtech for small and marginal farmers, innovative solutions for indigenous groups and tribal communities, and assistive technology and solutions.

Shreekant Patil‘s workshop specifically addressed the needs of startups in the agriculture fintech and insurtech sectors. He shared his expertise on entrepreneurship, business planning, and explained the intricacies of creating a business model canvas (BMC) in detail. The online workshop, held on 23rd March 2024 from 4.00 om onwards garnered a participation of over 30+ individuals, providing valuable insights and knowledge on evaluating startups and the advantages of utilizing BMC in real life.

“We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and dedication displayed by the young entrepreneurs who participated in the workshop,” said Shreekant Patil, Mentor of the MAARG Startup India. “Events like these exemplify our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to drive sustainable development in their communities.”

Following the workshop, Shreekant Patil announced his commitment to mentor the participating startups & Youth Co:lab (UNDP), offering guidance on pitching, seed funding, and various aspects of growing and sustaining their businesses. Through his mentorship, these startups can look forward to valuable support and assistance in navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship, ultimately contributing to the broader goals of Youth Co:Lab in fostering youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

CE. Shreekant Patil is a leading Startup India mentor, chartered engineer, ZED, LEAN MSME consultant, credit councillor at SIDBI, advisory board member at colleges & holds positions in governing body at various chamber of commerce, dedicated to providing comprehensive support and guidance to emerging startups and MSMEs. Their team of seasoned professionals assists entrepreneurs in various areas, including business strategy, operations, finance, marketing, and technology adoption. With a friendly and patient approach, they empower startups and MSMEs to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth. He assist MSME to avail Govt of India schemes, subsidies, export incentives etc. Shreekant Patil is consultant, advisor at European Union, United Nations and African Development Bank.