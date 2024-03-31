Foodhub Enhances ‘Takeaway Nights’ with New Group Ordering Feature!

London, UK, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Calling all gastronomists! Foodhub, the popular online food ordering platform, just launched a game-changer for your next group gathering. Their brand new Group Ordering feature takes the stress out of planning takeaway nights with friends, family, or colleagues.

Designed with the Customer in Mind

Foodhub is known for its user-friendly platform and commitment to a smooth ordering experience. This new feature is a direct response to a common pain point: coordinating group takeaway orders. No more endless texts, spreadsheets, or cash collection nightmares!

Building Connections Through Convenience

“Foodhub understands the power of sharing a delicious meal with loved ones,” says Ardian Mula, Founder of Foodhub. “The Group Ordering feature streamlines the takeaway process for groups, fostering stronger connections and a sense of community. It truly reflects Foodhub’s core value of putting the customer first,” Ardian adds.

Foodhub’s Group Ordering keeps everything organized within the app:

Create Groups: Create a group and add all the members

Order Together: Browse menus from your favorite restaurants and choose it

One-Click Payment: The group leader pays the bill for everyone, simplifying the whole process

Full Transparency: Everyone can see the complete order with each person’s selections clearly listed.

Leader Manages Changes: The group leader has the power to modify the order for a perfect outcome.

Locked-in Orders: Once the payment is made, the order is finalized, guaranteeing a smooth and hassle-free delivery.

Foodhub : More Than Just Convenience

“This feature goes beyond convenience,” says Jacqueline Sims, COO of Foodhub. “It’s about strengthening connections and building a community around shared experiences, something we at Foodhub truly value.”

Foodhub is constantly innovating to make your takeaway experience more enjoyable.