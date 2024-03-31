Foodhub Enhances ‘Takeaway Nights’ with New Group Ordering Feature!

Posted on 2024-03-31 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Calling all gastronomists! Foodhub, the popular online food ordering platform, just launched a game-changer for your next group gathering. Their brand new Group Ordering feature takes the stress out of planning takeaway nights with friends, family, or colleagues.

Group Ordering - Foodhub

 Designed with the Customer in Mind

Foodhub is known for its user-friendly platform and commitment to a smooth ordering experience. This new feature is a direct response to a common pain point: coordinating group takeaway orders. No more endless texts, spreadsheets, or cash collection nightmares!

 Building Connections Through Convenience

“Foodhub understands the power of sharing a delicious meal with loved ones,” says Ardian Mula, Founder of Foodhub. “The Group Ordering feature streamlines the takeaway process for groups, fostering stronger connections and a sense of community. It truly reflects Foodhub’s core value of putting the customer first,” Ardian adds.

 Foodhub’s Group Ordering keeps everything organized within the app:

  • Create Groups: Create a group and add all the members

  • Order Together: Browse menus from your favorite restaurants and choose it

  • One-Click Payment: The group leader pays the bill for everyone, simplifying the whole process

  • Full Transparency: Everyone can see the complete order with each person’s selections clearly listed.

  • Leader Manages Changes: The group leader has the power to modify the order for a perfect outcome.

  • Locked-in Orders: Once the payment is made, the order is finalized, guaranteeing a smooth and hassle-free delivery.

 Foodhub : More Than Just Convenience

 “This feature goes beyond convenience,” says Jacqueline Sims, COO of Foodhub. “It’s about strengthening connections and building a community around shared experiences, something we at Foodhub truly value.”

 Foodhub is constantly innovating to make your takeaway experience more enjoyable.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution