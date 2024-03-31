Future Electronics Hosts Inaugural Wellness Day for Employees

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is proud to announce the successful hosting of its first-ever ‘Wellness Day’ at Corporate headquarters on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The event, which aimed to prioritize the well-being of its employees, showcased a wide array of resources available to Future Electronics personnel, emphasizing the company’s commitment to the holistic health and happiness of its workforce.

Underlining the belief that employees are the most valuable asset of the company, Future Electronics focused on raising awareness in three crucial areas of wellness: physical health, mental health, and financial stability.

Throughout the day, employees had the opportunity to engage with various resources and service providers, all aimed at enhancing their well-being. From 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, the Cafeteria and Atrium buzzed with activity as representatives from TELUS Health – Employee Assistance Program (EAP), TELUS Virtual Care, Future’s Medical Centre, Future’s Wellness Ambassadors, Pharmacie Raluca Smarandache, Manulife, and Gerontologis were on hand to offer guidance and answer questions.

Future Electronics remains dedicated to promoting a culture of well-being and looks forward to hosting more initiatives aimed at supporting the health and happiness of its employees in the future.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

