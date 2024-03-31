Pacific Group of Companies Wins the Happy Companies to Work for Award by World HRD Congress

Ahmedabad, India, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — In the recent award ceremony by the World HRD Congress, Pacific Group of Companies bags the ‘Happy Companies To Work For’ award. This has helped them to add another feather to their cap. This award is a testament to their diligent efforts to create an excellent and collaborative workplace for all employees. From holistic growth to remarkable policies, Pacific Group of Companies has a strong vision to improve the overall well-being of employees. Winning this award proves their mettle in serving both their clients and employees.

Driven By Deep-Rooted Values

What makes them worthy of this prestigious award is their strong values imbibed at all levels:

Positive Outlook

What makes Pacific Group Of Companies special is their constant reflection on positivity. Yes, the team functions in such a way that they do not dwell on the negative aspects and always focus on the positive things.

Value Time

Once a deadline is set, teams at Pacific Group of Companies ensure that everything goes through at the right time. This builds the dependability of both clients and employees at the core level.

Thrive in Out-Of-The-Box solutions

The clients love their creative and out-of-the-box solutions. This flow of creativity is the outcome of a healthy growth environment. This helps them reach amazing results beyond the client’s expectations.

Own Their Work

Be it accounting, software development, or marketing, all employees of different departments make sure to take complete ownership of their completed tasks.

