Navigating the Female Infertility Industry: Understanding the Technological Landscape

Female Infertility Industry Data Book – In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Female Infertility Industry was estimated at USD 25.7 billion in 2022 and is expanding at a significant CAGR of 5.97% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s female infertility industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a digital healthcare statistics e-book.

Access the Global Female Infertility Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Growth & Trends

The global in vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.72% from 2023 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market’s growth can be attributed to the continuous efforts of the market players, an increase in the incidence of infertility due to lifestyle changes, and government initiatives to improve reimbursement policies. Expansion of fertility procedures, such as Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) for treating infertility, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

The availability of genomic testing facilities that enable the prevention of the transfer of genetic disorders during in vitro fertilization (IVF) is expected to drive the IVF market. The insurance providers are providing coverage for IVF procedures owing to an increase in the number of IVF treatments. For instance, in May 2023, Pacific Blue Cross introduced an enhanced Personal Health Insurance, a health & dental plan, which incorporates family planning benefits, including coverage for fertility drugs, fertility treatments, and adoption. With this enhancement, Pacific Blue Cross became the first and only provider in Canada to offer family planning benefits as part of an individual health & dental plan. This led to competitive pricing and moderated IVF treatment costs. This procedure has been a successfully practiced technology, driving the market with more treatment automation and standardization.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Female Infertility Industry Data Book – In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Artificial Insemination Market Growth & Trends

The global artificial insemination market is valued at USD 2.1 billion as of 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.58% for the forecast period 2023-2030. This can be majorly attributed to the demand for minor fertility treatments and lower costs of treatment compared to IVF. Intrauterine insemination is the preferable treatment among all types of artificial insemination procedures. The intrauterine mode of insemination involves placing the sperm sample directly in the uterus and yields higher pregnancy rates. It is a non-invasive technique and is preferred by most of the infertile couples.

The market’s growth is driven by the lower cost of treatment, which is more suitable for minor fertility conditions and same-sex couples or single women. As per Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the success rate of artificial insemination per cycle ranges from 15.8% for women under 35 to 11% for women aged 35 to 39, and 4.7% for women aged 40 to 42. Over the first six cycles, more than half of the women who had IUI reported pregnancy.

IUI is preferred over other methods as it is noninvasive, affordable, can be easily performed, there are minimum risks involved, and is easy to train. The pregnancy rate by IUI is higher than that by other modes of insemination.

Go through the table of content of Female Infertility Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Female Infertility Industry are:

Ferring B.V.

Vitrolife AB

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter