Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Projected to Reach Billions by 2027 with 18% CAGR

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market size is estimated to grow from billion in 2020 to billion by 2027, with a projected growth rate of 18% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market is reshaping the way organizations manage and deliver desktop environments, offering flexibility, security, and scalability. This blog investigates its significance, current trends, and transformative impact on remote work and IT infrastructure management.

Request free Sample:

https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/143



Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players /manufacturers:

NComputing, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Evolve IP LLC.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Parallels International GmbH

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Others

Market Trends and Drivers:

Rise of Remote Work and BYOD: The shift towards remote work and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies drives demand for VDI solutions, enabling employees to access corporate desktops and applications securely from personal devices, improving productivity and flexibility.

Need for Cost Savings and Efficiency: Organizations seek to reduce IT infrastructure costs, improve resource utilization, and streamline desktop management by adopting VDI solutions, which offer centralized control, automated provisioning, and scalability.

Emphasis on Security and Compliance: VDI solutions enhance data security and compliance by centralizing desktops and data in controlled environments, enabling encryption, access controls, and audit trails to protect sensitive information and meet regulatory requirements.

Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-cloud Deployments: Organizations deploy VDI solutions in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, leveraging public and private cloud infrastructure to achieve flexibility, resilience, and cost-effectiveness in delivering virtual desktops and applications.

Request for Discount :

https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/143



Major Classifications are as follows:

By Type

Non-persistent VDI

Persistent VDI

By Component

Platform

Service Implementation Maintenance & Support Consulting

Hardware Client-side hardware Server-side hardware



By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud based

By Application

IT &Telecom

BFSI

Government

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation

Retail

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East Africa South America



Core Features and Applications: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure solutions offer various features and applications, including:

Desktop Virtualization: VDI solutions virtualize desktop environments, providing users with access to personalized desktops, applications, and data from any device, while enabling IT administrators to manage and update desktop images centrally.

Application Virtualization: VDI solutions deliver virtualized applications to end-users, allowing them to run applications seamlessly on any device without the need for local installation, ensuring compatibility, security, and performance.

Secure Remote Access: VDI solutions enable secure remote access to corporate resources, allowing employees to work from anywhere while ensuring data security, compliance, and productivity through encrypted connections and access controls.

Scalability and Flexibility: VDI solutions offer scalability and flexibility to accommodate changing user requirements and business demands, allowing organizations to provision and deprovision virtual desktops and applications dynamically based on workload and user needs.

Buy Now market report:

https://www.marketdigits.com/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market



Conclusion:

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market is witnessing rapid growth and adoption as organizations embrace remote work, digital transformation, and cloud computing initiatives. By leveraging VDI solutions, businesses can improve productivity, enhance security, and reduce IT infrastructure costs while enabling flexible and resilient work environments. As technology continues to evolve and remote work becomes the norm, VDI solutions will play a pivotal role in enabling organizations to adapt, innovate, and thrive in the digital age, redefining workspaces and transforming the way we work and collaborate.