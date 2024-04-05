A Comprehensive Analysis of Material Handling Robots in the Industry

Material Handling Robots Industry Data Book – Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robot, Collaborative Robots Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Material Handling Robots Industry was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s material handling robots’ industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Growth & Trends

The global automated guided vehicle market size is expected to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) have transformed the way materials can be moved within the manufacturing and distribution facilities. In a production environment where several operations are carried out simultaneously, these vehicles ensure a predictable and reliable transfer of raw materials and manufactured products from one point to another within the facility, thereby eliminating any potential disruption in production.

These vehicles can operate safely around structures, machinery, and employees, as they are equipped with accessories, such as camera vision and LiDAR sensors, which help detect junctions, identify floor signs, and avoid collisions with any obstacle. For instance, in November 2021, Quanergy Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based company that offers an AI-powered LiDAR platform, launched the new M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensors for automation. The newly launched LiDAR sensor is light in weight, broad 360°, with a sensing capability of up to 200 meters used in mobile robotics, AGVs, warehouse logistics applications, and port automation.

Several manufacturing plants and warehouses deploy material handling equipment for various activities, such as locating stock, picking orders, and moving products and raw materials. Transportation and logistics firms are mainly focusing on deploying such equipment to boost the efficiency of their operations in line with the growing demand for their services. For instance, in March 2023, MasterMover Ltd, a prominent manufacturer of electric tug and tow solutions, announced a collaboration with BlueBotics, a navigation, robotics, and industrial automation company.

Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market Growth & Trends

The global autonomous mobile robots market size is expected to reach USD 9.56 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have triggered a paradigm shift in the way tasks, such as material picking, handling, and sorting, that are commonly associated with manufacturing and distribution are performed. These robots can ensure the reliable handling of raw materials and manufactured items within distribution and production facilities, thereby eliminating disruptions in operations.

These robots are typically equipped with different sensors, such as LiDAR sensors, to navigate equipment and worker safety. For instance, in May 2022, Qualcomm introduced the Robotics RB6 platform, a high-end hardware development kit that can serve as the brains for commercial drones, autonomous robots, and delivery robots. It also unveiled a brand-new RB5 reference design, based on the RB5 platform used in millions of systems, that includes all the hardware and sensors needed to develop AMRs.

Manufacturing and distribution facilities aggressively deploy material handling automation systems for tasks such as picking & packing, moving and sorting items. Incumbents of the transportation & logistics industry are leading the deployment of AMRs to boost production and distribution operations, in line with the increasing demand. With the fast-developing e-commerce business driving direct delivery trends, order fulfillment productivity has become a priority for warehouse operators.

AMRs benefit warehouse operators by reducing the workload for order pickers and improving safety by eliminating forklift accidents and musculoskeletal diseases. For instance, in December 2021, at the India Warehousing Show (IWS), Addverb Technologies Private Limited, a worldwide robotics business, announced the introduction of Veloce, a multi-carton picking mobile robot. The new picking robot boosts storage efficiency by increasing capacity and utilizing vertical spaces, enabling clients to save vital costs on warehouse space and associated pricey rentals.

