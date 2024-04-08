Graton Dental Group’s Comprehensive Dental Implant Program Restores Confidence and Functionality

Rohnert Park, CA, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Graton Dental Group proudly unveils a comprehensive dental implant program for the community. Patients can flaunt their rejuvenated smiles and regain confidence by consulting the dentist for dental implants in Rohnert Park.

Dr. Sheila Inalou and Dr. Raman Gill are passionate about restoring missing teeth with modern prosthetic devices. They offer dental implants and a transformative tooth replacement solution, ensuring patients’ confidence and functionality are restored.

Graton Dental Group utilizes advanced technology to create custom-made implants that look and function like natural teeth. Unlike traditional dentures or bridges, these appliances offer a sturdy foundation for artificial teeth to make a smile complete.

Dr. Inalou, the reputed Rohnert Park dentist, states, “We have initiated this comprehensive implant program to help our patients achieve and maintain a functional smile. If you witness changes to your facial structure or misalignment due to an empty space left by a missing tooth, our implants can help. We also share some great tips to ensure lasting protection for prosthetic teeth and mouth without food restrictions.”

Dr. Gill states, “We provide high-quality implants to create healthy, radiant smiles. Through a comprehensive dental implant program, we redefine the standard of tooth replacements. Book an appointment to find out how our implants can restore your smile.”

Graton Dental Group’s treatments guarantee healthy teeth and radiant smiles. The staff here, under the direction of Dr. Sheila Inalou and Dr. Raman Gill, provide top-notch dental care. They offer dentures, braces, dental implants, teeth whitening, cosmetic dentistry, and other procedures.

Graton Dental Group offers personalized implants to restore lost teeth and maintain facial structure. To make an appointment for your implant consultation with our dentist, call (707) 622-6748 or go tohttps://gratondentalgroupca.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Sheila Inalou

Owner

Graton Dental Group

(707) 622-6748

gratondentalgroupca@gmail.com