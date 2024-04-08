Exclusive Jolly Phonics Teacher Training Program by Delighted Champs

Mumbai, India, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Delighted Champs, a leading education provider, is excited to announce the launch of their intensive Jolly Phonics Teacher Training program. This transformative course spans 12 sessions over 1.5 to 2 months, offering educators an in-depth exploration of phonics teaching methods.

Program Highlights:

Duration: The Jolly Phonics Teacher Training program spans 12 sessions, offering a comprehensive curriculum over 1.5 to 2 months. Skills Covered: Participants will master all three levels of Jolly Phonics, ensuring a thorough understanding of this highly effective teaching method. Certification: Upon completion, participants will receive an ISO Certificate, validating their expertise in Jolly Phonics. Resource Package: The program includes a range of valuable resources, including flashcards, word bank soft copies, worksheets, lesson plans, and essential book materials. Free Resources: Participants gain access to a treasure trove of free resources, providing ongoing support for effective phonics instruction. Income Enhancement: Delighted Champs proudly asserts that learning Jolly Phonics can substantially increase teachers’ income. By meeting the high demand for this methodology, educators can empower students to read at an early age, creating opportunities for financial growth.

Why Jolly Phonics?

Jolly Phonics is a renowned and highly effective phonics teaching method that transforms the way children learn to read and write. The program employs a multi-sensory approach, engaging visual, auditory, and kinesthetic learning styles to enhance retention and comprehension.

Steps to Income Enhancement:

Learn the Method: The Jolly Phonics Teacher Training program ensures educators grasp the intricacies of the method, empowering them to implement it successfully in their classrooms.

Meet High Demand: With Jolly Phonics in high demand, teachers equipped with this skill set can attract more students and offer a sought-after educational experience.

Early Reading Proficiency: By teaching children to read at an early age, educators contribute to their academic success and gain a competitive edge in the education sector.

Delighted Champs is committed to empowering educators with the tools and knowledge needed to create a lasting impact in the lives of students. The Jolly Phonics Teacher Training program is a testament to this commitment, offering a comprehensive and practical approach to phonics instruction.

For enrollment details and further information, please visit Delighted Champs Jolly Phonics Teacher Training.

About Delighted Champs:

Delighted Champs is a leading education provider committed to offering innovative and effective learning solutions. With a focus on holistic development, Delighted Champs provides a range of courses designed to empower educators and students alike.