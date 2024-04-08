MNRE Revives ALMM, Enhances Efficiency in PV Modules Procurement

Delhi, India, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has announced the reinstatement of the Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar modules, effective April 1, 2024. This decision follows a temporary suspension of the ALMM order during the fiscal year 2023-24, aimed at providing relief to domestic solar PV manufacturers facing challenges due to limited availability.

The ALMM, curated by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a comprehensive list of solar module manufacturers and their products meeting stringent quality, reliability, and performance criteria set by MNRE. These modules are approved for government-sponsored solar projects and subsidies intended to promote solar energy adoption across India.

In February 2024, the Ministry temporarily suspended the reinstatement of the ALMM order, responding to concerns raised by developers regarding its implementation. Challenges cited included limited domestic solar PV module manufacturing capacity, perceived inferior quality compared to products from Chinese tier-1 manufacturers, and higher pricing for domestic modules.

However, with extensive utilization of exemptions granted for module imports until March 2024, alongside significant expansions in domestic manufacturing capacity reported by Mercom India Research, the government has deemed the current inventory and forthcoming capacity expansions sufficient to meet domestic demand.

The scope and application of ALMM extend to government-sponsored projects, entities procuring electricity for internal consumption or distribution through DISCOMs, as well as subsidized initiatives such as solar PV rooftop and PM KUSUM projects. Notably, exemptions previously granted to open access/captive projects and non-subsidized rooftop solar panels projects have been removed. Starting April 1, ALMM compliance will now be mandatory for developers engaged in these projects, including adherence to Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) specifications.

While specifics regarding relaxation in ALMM criteria haven’t been outlined, the Ministry has indicated a willingness to review cases where projects were unable to be commissioned due to circumstances beyond the developer’s control, despite modules being delivered to the site by March 31, 2024.

The reinstatement of ALMM signifies a strategic step by MNRE towards standardizing solar pv modules procurement, bolstering domestic manufacturing capabilities, and advancing India’s renewable energy agenda.

For further information, please contact:

Call: +91-011-47052209

WhatsApp:+91-8076926001

Email: info@bluebirdsolar.com

Website: https://bluebirdsolar.com